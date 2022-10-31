Texas HS Football: Duncanville pounds DeSoto on the ground in 41-17 win

There were a lot of interesting matchups to follow this past weekend in high school football. Texas was the scene of one of the best.

Duncanville defeated DeSoto 41-17 on Friday night, improving their record to 8-0 on the season. For DeSoto, it was only their second loss of the year and the first since facing second-ranked St. Frances Academy in Week 2.

The Panthers kickstarted the scoring with a 92-yard touchdown run from running back Caden Durham, who announced an offer from Michigan State earlier in the day. He continued to dominate the rest of the game, finishing with an absurd final line of 309 yards and five touchdowns on just 19 carries.

Duncanville 2024 4⭐️ RB Caden Durham went OFF last night with 19 carries for 309 yards and FIVE touchdowns😳😳😳@CadenDurham29 | 🎥: @DuragMedia pic.twitter.com/yRwrLoV4Mb — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) October 30, 2022

Some of the credit must also go to Duncanville’s defense, which held Junior quarterback Darius Bailey to a 50% completion rate, just 83 passing yards, no touchdowns and a rating of 56.3.

Next up, the Panthers play an away game at Mansfield Legacy (Texas).

