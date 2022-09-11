Texas HS freshman RB to undergo open heart surgery after collapsing following game

Zaidyn Ward, a 14-year-old freshman at a Texas high school, must undergo open heart surgery after he collapsed during a football game.

After the game on Aug. 31 concluded, Ward collapsed as the Monterey High School (Lubbock, Texas) team huddled in the end zone, according to the GoFundMe page raising money for the Ward family. He was twice resuscitated by athletic trainer Lacey Steel, and then flown to a Fort Worth hospital for further examination, according to KCBD.

Ward is scheduled to undergo open heart surgery early this week, the GoFundMe page organizer posted as an update on Saturday. The page is raising money for expenses including medical, travel and loss of income as his mother spends time with Ward in Fort Worth, four hours away from her home and job in Lubbock.

Ward is a running back who scored the final touchdown of the game, a 45-8 win over Wylie. His road to recovery will be surrounded by friends and family.

“Sports is his life, that’s what he likes, but if it comes down to it, your heart, I mean, your health comes first,” Combs said to KCBD.