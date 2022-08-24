This Freshman has five college offers before playing first high school game

Amari Sabb will play the first high school football game of his career on Thursday, Sept. 1, for Williamstown (N.J.). And, regardless of how it goes, Sabb is already well ahead of the game when it comes to his next move.

Sabb (5-foot-9, 155 pounds) is in the 2026 recruiting class but already has offers from five prominent college programs, including Penn State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon and Michigan, where his brother Keon is a freshman. Amari has also made unofficial visits to Clemson and Texas A&M.

That’s a lot of pressure for such a young athlete, but Sabb’s coach Tim Hagerty says he’s mature beyond his years, per NJ.com.

“Most freshmen and sophomores, you’d probably have to keep a tight eye on them. He’s a bit more mature beyond his years. As a freshman, he’s doing things you’d expect of a junior. He has a natural feel for the game, his eyes are in the right spot. He does a lot of nice things. He’s dynamic when he gets the ball out in space and has good vision. He has another gear as a freshman that’s impressive to see.”

Sabb will officially be listed as a defensive back, but he’s also expected to put in snaps at wide receiver and running back. He has no recruiting rating as of yet.

Here’s a look at some of Sabb’s best work so far.

