Basketball Rewind: Watch Tony Fournier throw it down in BioSteel Slam Dunk Contest

Crestwood Secondary’s (Canada) Tony Fournier not only dunks, but the 6-foot-2 basketball standout makes it look easy—smooth, effortless, and not just on standard dunks.

Fournier put her skills up against some tough competition back in April during the BioSteel All Canadian Dunk Contest, where she faced some of the best basketball stars in the country … from boys teams.

Safe to say, she held her own.

And the results were historical, with the contest crowning two winners—Mambourou Mara and Fournier.

This year’s dunk contest was HISTORIC! For the first time EVER we have TWO @Nike Dunk Contest Winners! Congratulations to Mambourou Mara and Toby Fournier! pic.twitter.com/zyAP2DpLbD — BioSteel All Canadian Games (@BioSteelAllCdn) April 3, 2022