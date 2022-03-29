The 2021-22 high school basketball season is nearing its end, with the GEICO Nationals set to begin on Thursday. The top programs in the nation will duke it out for the coveted crown in front of a national audience, and who comes out on top will go a long way in determining how the final USA TODAY Super 25 rankings shake out.

Can Montverde Academy defend its title? Kevin Boyle’s program will face stiff competition from the usual suspects, such as Sunrise Christian Academy. Upstart Link Academy will be looking to cap an incredible season by winning a championship, and Steve Smith will have his eyes on going out on top in his final season at Oak Hill Academy.

With that being said, this is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 29, 2022.

1. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 25-1

2. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 31-1

3. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 35-1

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 22-4

5. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 21-4

6. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Record: 20-4

7. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Record: 29-2

8. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 24-2

9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Record: 33-7

10. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.)

Record: 27-3

11. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 37-1

12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 33-1

13. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.)

Record: 24-4

14. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 25-4

15. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 31-3

16. Camden (N.J.)



Record: 31-3

17. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 26-5

18. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 32-2

19. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Record: 25-5

20. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 25-6

21. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 30-1

22. St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.)

Record: 25-1

23. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 31-5

24. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.)

Record: 26-3

25. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 28-4