Another week, another group of high school basketball teams ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 taking home hardware.

Centennial, Duncanville, Glenbard West and North Little Rock all won state titles during the week or weekend, reaffirming that they are among the elite programs in the nation this season. All four teams strung together impressive runs to win a championship and will never be forgotten in their respective programs.

Camden also won a group state championship in New Jersey, but its season is not over. The Panthers will play for Garden State supremacy in the Tournament of Champions. The TOC could pit Camden against Roselle Catholic, which won a non-public state championship over the weekend.

Centerville won a regional title and will meet St. Ignatius at the University of Dayton in the OHSAA Division I Final Four on Saturday.

With that being said, this is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 15, 2022.

1. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 25-1

2. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 31-1

3. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 35-1

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 22-4

5. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 21-4

6. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Record: 20-4

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 24-2

8. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Record: 33-7

9. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 29-2

10. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Record: 27-2

11. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.)

Record: 27-3

12. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 37-1

13. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 33-1

14. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.)

Record: 24-4

15. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 25-4

16. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 31-3

17. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 26-5

18. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 32-2

19. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Record: 25-5

20. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 25-6

21. Centerville (Ohio)

Record: 28-0

22. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 30-1

23. St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.)

Record: 25-1

24. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 31-5

25. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.)

Record: 26-3