It was another hardware-filled week of high school basketball around the nation, as No. 7 Calvary Christian, No. 9 Camden, No. 20 St. Paul VI, No. 22 Centerville and No. 23 St. Benedict’s all won championships.

There is a monster top 25 matchup on the slate for this week, as No. 16 Centennial will play No. 18 Sierra Canyon in the CIF Open Divison semifinals in a rematch from a year ago.

With that being said, this is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 8, 2022.

1. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 25-1

2. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 30-1

3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 22-4

4. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 33-1

5. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 21-4

6. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Record: 20-4

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 24-2

8. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Record: 33-7

9. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 28-2

10. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Record: 24-2

11. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 24-3

12. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 25-5

13. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.)

Record: 27-3

14. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 35-1

15. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.)

Record: 22-4

16. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 31-1

17. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 31-3

18. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 26-4

19. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 32-2

20. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 29-4

21. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 30-1

22. Centerville (Ohio)

Record: 26-0

23. St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.)

Record: 25-1

24. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Record: 22-5

25. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.)

Record: 18-5