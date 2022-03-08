USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 8, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 8, 2022

Super 25

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 8, 2022

By March 8, 2022 11:40 am

By |

It was another hardware-filled week of high school basketball around the nation, as No. 7 Calvary Christian, No. 9 Camden, No. 20 St. Paul VI, No. 22 Centerville and No. 23 St. Benedict’s all won championships.

There is a monster top 25 matchup on the slate for this week, as No. 16 Centennial will play No. 18 Sierra Canyon in the CIF Open Divison semifinals in a rematch from a year ago.

With that being said, this is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 8, 2022.

1. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 25-1

2. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 30-1

3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 22-4

4. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 33-1

5. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 21-4

6. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Record: 20-4

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 24-2

8. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Record: 33-7

9. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 28-2

10. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Record: 24-2

11. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 24-3

12. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 25-5

13. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.)

Record: 27-3

14. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 35-1

15. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.)

Record: 22-4

16. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 31-1

17. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 31-3

18. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 26-4

19. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 32-2

20. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 29-4

21. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 30-1

22. Centerville (Ohio)

Record: 26-0

23. St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.)

Record: 25-1

24. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Record: 22-5

25. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.)

Record: 18-5

, , , Boys Basketball, Boys Basketball Super 25, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home