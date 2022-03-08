It was another hardware-filled week of high school basketball around the nation, as No. 7 Calvary Christian, No. 9 Camden, No. 20 St. Paul VI, No. 22 Centerville and No. 23 St. Benedict’s all won championships.
There is a monster top 25 matchup on the slate for this week, as No. 16 Centennial will play No. 18 Sierra Canyon in the CIF Open Divison semifinals in a rematch from a year ago.
With that being said, this is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 8, 2022.
1. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)
Record: 25-1
2. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)
Record: 30-1
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Record: 22-4
4. Duncanville (Texas)
Record: 33-1
5. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
Record: 21-4
6. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)
Record: 20-4
7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Record: 24-2
8. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)
Record: 33-7
9. Camden (N.J.)
Record: 28-2
10. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)
Record: 24-2
11. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)
Record: 24-3
12. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)
Record: 25-5
13. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.)
Record: 27-3
14. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Record: 35-1
15. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.)
Record: 22-4
16. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Record: 31-1
17. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Record: 31-3
18. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 26-4
19. Richardson (Texas)
Record: 32-2
20. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)
Record: 29-4
21. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Record: 30-1
22. Centerville (Ohio)
Record: 26-0
23. St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.)
Record: 25-1
24. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)
Record: 22-5
25. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.)
Record: 18-5