All eyes were on the New Jersey high school basketball scene over the weekend, as Roselle Catholic and Camden met for the second time this season in the Tournament of Champions final. Camden got the best of Roselle Catholic earlier this season, but the Lions pulled out a dramatic win in the rematch, propelling them up in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings.

Centerville (Ohio) dropped out of the rankings having its 45-game winning streak snapped by Pickerington Central in the Division I state championship game.

With that being said, this is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 22, 2022. These rankings could be in for some significant changes sooner than later, with the GEICO Nationals quickly approaching.

1. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 25-1

2. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 31-1

3. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 35-1

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 22-4

5. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 21-4

6. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Record: 20-4

7. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Record: 29-2

8. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 24-2

9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Record: 33-7

10. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.)

Record: 27-3

11. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 37-1

12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 33-1

13. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.)

Record: 24-4

14. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 25-4

15. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 31-3

16. Camden (N.J.)



Record: 31-3

17. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 26-5

18. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 32-2

19. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Record: 25-5

20. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 25-6

21. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 30-1

22. St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.)

Record: 25-1

23. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 31-5

24. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.)

Record: 26-3

25. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 28-4