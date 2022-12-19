Top-5 QB Dante Moore flips commitment from Oregon to UCLA

We’ve got a West Coast quarterback coup in progress.

Dante Moore, one of the top QBs in the class of 2023, has flipped his commitment from Oregon to Pac-12 rival UCLA.

It’s a huge get for UCLA and head coach Chip Kelly. Moore (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) is ranked No. 5 among quarterbacks in his class and No. 11 nationally. One of the most highly-sought recruits in his class, Moore has offers from 40 different schools.

Moore told ESPN that he picked UCLA because it would be best for his development. That might be related to the recent news that Oregon’s current starting QB Bo Nix has decided to return for the Ducks’ 2023 season rather than declare for the NFL draft.

The news dropped Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class to No. 14 nationally, while UCLA climbed to No. 22.

