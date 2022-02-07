It was an action-packed weekend of high school basketball, with New Jersey claiming the spotlight as the host of the Metro Classic. Sunrise Christian Academy beat IMG Academy to win the inaugural NIBC title, while La Lumiere scored a big double-overtime win over IMG.

With that being said, this is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 7, 2022.

1. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 21-1

2. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 26-1

3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 25-0

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 20-4

5. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 25-1

6. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Record: 19-4

7. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Record: 15-4

8. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 21-2

9. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 16-2

10. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Record: 23-7

11. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 14-2

12. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 22-3

13. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Record: 17-2

14. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 19-4

15. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.)

Record: 19-3

16. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 24-0

17. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 26-1

18. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.)

Record: 16-3

19. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 22-3

20. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 26-1

21. Centerville (Ohio)

Record: 21-0

22. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, N.C.)

Record: 26-3

23. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 18-3

24. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Record: 13-5

25. Pebblebrook (Ga.)

Record: 20-2