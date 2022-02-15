It was an action-packed weekend of high school basketball, as Sunrise Christian Academy further established itself as the premier program in the nation this season with a win over Link Academy. The victory also gave the Buffaloes the top seed in the GEICO nationals in which they will look to knock off reigning champion Montverde Academy.

With that being said, this is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 15, 2022.

1. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 22-1

2. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 29-1

3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 27-1

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 22-4

5. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 27-1

6. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 21-4

7. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Record: 16-4

8. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 19-2

9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Record: 27-7

10. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 16-2

11. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 23-3

12. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Record: 19-2

13. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 21-3

14. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.)

Record: 20-3

15. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 22-5

16. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 26-0

17. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 28-1

18. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.)

Record: 20-4

19. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 25-3

20. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 27-1

21. Centerville (Ohio)

Record: 22-0

22. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, N.C.)

Record: 30-3

23. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 20-3

24. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Record: 15-5

25. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Record: 17-4