The high school basketball regular season is quickly coming to a close. Sunrise Christian Academy closed out the regular season with a pair of wins, while Richardson and Duncanville will begin their quest for Texas state championships. Prolific Prep and Combine Academy both upped their standing in the rankings by scoring big wins at national tournaments. Bishop Gorman extended its winning streak to 43, while New Jersey prep powerhouse St. Benedicts enters the rankings for the first time this season.

With that being said, this is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 22, 2022.

1. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 24-1

2. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 30-1

3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 28-1

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 23-3

5. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 28-1

6. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 21-4

7. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Record: 18-4

8. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 20-2

9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Record: 29-7

10. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 20-2

11. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Record: 20-2

12. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 22-3

13. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 23-5

14. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.)

Record: 24-3

15. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 29-0

16. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 29-1

17. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.)

Record: 20-4

18. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 27-3

19. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 24-4

20. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 29-1

21. Centerville (Ohio)

Record: 23-0

22. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Record: 19-4

23. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, N.C.)

Record: 31-3

24. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 21-3

25. St. Benedicts Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

Record: 20-1

