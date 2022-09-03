Trinity tops Center Grove in double OT to snap Trojans' 30-game win streak

The Center Grove Trojans (Ind.) had not suffered a defeat since November 30, 2019, a stretch that included two seasons and 30 games.

But the impressive winning streak ended on Friday night at the hands of another perennial powerhouse, the Trinity Shamrocks (Ky.), a team that is no stranger to the Super 25 rankings.

And the game lived up to expectations, providing the type of on-the-edge dramatics that fans would expect between two top-tier programs.

The lead for either team was never more than five points, and by the end of the fourth quarter, it was all tied up 15-15.

Overtime would decide it at Marshall Stadium.

And what an overtime it was—check that: what a double overtime it was … the back and forth finally coming down to one of the gutsiest calls in football: going for two and the win instead of kicking a PAT for the tie.

GAME OVER! ☘️ Trinity snaps Center Grove’s 30-game win streak in double overtime off an interception from John Pirtle! FINAL – 2OT@trinitysports 29@CGTrojanFootbal 28 pic.twitter.com/oLVYMhXPdR — J.L. Kirven 🐝 (@JL_Kirven) September 3, 2022

It’s a tough loss for the No. 1-ranked team in Indiana, but the hard-fought game demonstrated why the team gets the recognition it rightfully deserves — and will continue to do so.

For the Shamrocks, it’s an excellent rebound from their tough defeat last week against Archbishop Moeller (Ohio).

