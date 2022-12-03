New UAB head coach Trent Dilfer wins championship in final high school game

Trent Dilfer was announced as the new head coach of the University of Alabama at Birmingham football team on Wednesday. On Thursday, he tied a bow on his final high school season, coaching Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) to an undefeated championship season.

The Mustangs won the title in dominant fashion, shutting out Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 42-0. Lipscomb Academy scored more than 40 points in each of the final eight games of the season, outscoring opponents 417-72 during that span and breaking 70 points in two of the games.

Dilfer coached Lipscomb Academy for four seasons. In the two years before he took over, the school went a combined 3-19; in his first season, the team jumped above .500 to a 7-6 record and won double-digit games each of the next three years, taking home the championship in both of the final two.

Even with his immense high school success, Dilfer is best known as an NFL quarterback. He spent 14 years in the league, winning the 2000 Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, and was a Pro Bowler with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1997.

He has now officially taken the mantle for a UAB team that has been .500 or better for seven straight seasons. Former head coach Bill Clark retired in June due to health issues after coaching the team to two conference titles and four bowl game appearances. Interim head coach Bryant Vincent coached the Blazers to 6-6 this season.