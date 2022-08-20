UCLA commit Roderick Robinson rushes for 186 yards, 4 TDS on just 8 carries

One of the best parts of high school football season returning is scrolling through the news or Twitter feed and seeing some of the remarkable stat lines rolling in. After an eight-month layoff, fans of colleges can be reminded of the talent of these athletes committed to their universities.

UCLA commit Roderick Robinson II has one of the early double-take stat lines of the season. While many schools across the country don’t start classes until after Labor Day, this California school district is one of many that already has football season underway.

Robinson stole headlines in the opener of Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) by rushing for 186 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries. All of this took place in the first half, as the Hornets rolled out to a 42-0 halftime lead before beating Capital Christian (Sacramento, Calif.) 56-0.

22 more yards for a third TD! Hornets up 21 to 0. pic.twitter.com/Yg0E7FNnrY — Roderick Robinson (@RodRobSr) August 20, 2022

It was a good victory for Lincoln, who is trying to avenge its loss in the championship game last season.

They have one more season of Robinson to do so. The four-star running back is ranked the No. 18 RB in the class of 2023 and the 22nd-best player in California, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has 25 offers, but committed to UCLA in May and, assuming nothing changes, will stay in-state to play for the Bruins next season.