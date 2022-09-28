UConn put on full-court press for fab-5 vibes with these 2023 recruits

There may never be a more talented starting five in college basketball than the one Michigan put together in the early ’90s, now known as the Fab-5. That won’t stop the University of Connecticut from trying, though.

UConn’s recruiting class of 2023 has five key members, according to CT Insider.

CG Stephon Castle: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds – 5 stars

Castle is ranked No. 5 at his position in the country and No. 20 nationally. He committed to Connecticut back in November, 2021.

SG Solomon Ball: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds – 4 stars

Ball is ranked as the third-best shooting guard in the nation and the second-best player from the state of Maryland. He committed on July 1.

SF Jayden Ross: 6-foot-7, 180 pounds – 4 stars

A prep teammate of Ball’s, Ross is ranked No. 28 among small forward in his class and fourth in Maryland. He committed to the Huskies on June 27.

SF Jaylin Stewart: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds – 4 stars

Coming all the way from Seattle, Stewart was the centerpiece of UConn’s recruiting efforts. Stewart is the top-ranked player from the state of Washington. He committed on September 16.

C Youssouf Singare: 7-foot-0, 225 pounds – 4 stars

Singare is ranked No. 18 among centers and No. 2 in the state of New York. UConn got his commitment on September 21.

Over the course of one weekend (Sept. 9-11), the Huskies were able to gather all five of them together and went out of their way to foster some fab-five vibes. The team had them take photos together, imitating one famous picture of the original group at Michigan.

A few days later, Stewart and Singare both committed, completing the picture.

UConn’s 2023 recruiting class is now ranked No. 3 in the nation.

They begin their ’22 season at home on Nov. 7 against Stonehill College.