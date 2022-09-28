UConn put on full-court press for fab-5 vibes with these 2023 recruits

There may never be a more talented starting five in college basketball than the one Michigan put together in the early ’90s, now known as the Fab-5. That won’t stop the University of Connecticut from trying, though.
UConn’s recruiting class of 2023 has five key members, according to CT Insider.
CG Stephon Castle: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds – 5 stars
Castle is ranked No. 5 at his position in the country and No. 20 nationally. He committed to Connecticut back in November, 2021.
SG Solomon Ball: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds – 4 stars
Ball is ranked as the third-best shooting guard in the nation and the second-best player from the state of Maryland. He committed on July 1.
SF Jayden Ross: 6-foot-7, 180 pounds – 4 stars
A prep teammate of Ball’s, Ross is ranked No. 28 among small forward in his class and fourth in Maryland. He committed to the Huskies on June 27.
SF Jaylin Stewart: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds – 4 stars
Coming all the way from Seattle, Stewart was the centerpiece of UConn’s recruiting efforts. Stewart is the top-ranked player from the state of Washington. He committed on September 16.
C Youssouf Singare: 7-foot-0, 225 pounds – 4 stars
Singare is ranked No. 18 among centers and No. 2 in the state of New York. UConn got his commitment on September 21.
Over the course of one weekend (Sept. 9-11), the Huskies were able to gather all five of them together and went out of their way to foster some fab-five vibes. The team had them take photos together, imitating one famous picture of the original group at Michigan.
Just in case you forgot… #the5 #fabfive championship #5 UCONN…
Where my DOGGS AT!! pic.twitter.com/kBz14TtY9k
— MOMMA CASTLE (@quancas) September 13, 2022
A few days later, Stewart and Singare both committed, completing the picture.
UConn’s 2023 recruiting class is now ranked No. 3 in the nation.
They begin their ’22 season at home on Nov. 7 against Stonehill College.