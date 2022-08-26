Preseason: USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball regional rankings

Girls Volleyball

By , August 26, 2022 2:04 pm

Here are the preseason USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for the 2022 season.

Region 1: 

1. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

2. Penfield High School (N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

3. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

4. Frontier Central High School (Hamburg N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

5. Darien High School (Darien Conn.)

Record: 0-0

6. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

7. Smithtown West High School (N.Y)

Record: 0-0

8. South Kingston High School (Kingston R.I.)

Record: 0-0

9. Massapequa High School (N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

10. Westborough High School (Mass.)

Record: 0-0

 

Region 2: N/A

 

Region 3:

1. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Record: 9-1

2. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)

Record: 8-3

3. Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.)

Record: 5-1

4. Knoxville Catholic Tenn.)

Record: 3-2

5. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.)

Record: 6-1

6. Spain Park High School (Hoover, Ala.)

Record: 7-2

7. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)

Record: 12-1

8. Pickens High School (Pickens, S.C.)

Record: 6-0

9. Cardinal Newman High School (Columbia, S.C.)

Record: 5-1

10. Buford High School (Buford, Ga.)

Record: 10-1

 

Region 4:

1. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Record: 5-0

2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Record: 21-1

3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 14-1

4. The Woodlands High School (Texas)

Record: 16-3

5. Prosper High School (Texas)

Record: 11-2

6. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)

Record: 12-1

7. Canyon High School (New Braunfels, Texas)

Record: 7-3

8. Colleyville Heritage High School (Texas)

Record: 14-3

9. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Record: 14-0

10. Bishop Kelley High School (Tulsa, Okla.)

Record: 8-0

 

Region 5: 

1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Record: 0-0

2. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Record: 0-0

3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)

Record: 0-0

4. Northville High School (Mich.)

Record: 0-0

5. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Record: 0-0

6. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Record: 0-0

7. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 0-0

8. Mercy Academy (Louisville, Ky.)

Record: 0-0

9. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Record: 0-0

10. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)

Record: 0-0

 

Region 6:

1. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Record: 0-0

2. Matea Valley High School (Aurora, Ill.)

Record: 0-0

3. Liberty High School (North Liberty, Iowa)

Record: 0-0

4. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Record: 0-0

5. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Record: 0-0

6. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Record: 0-0

7. Nazareth Academy (LeGrange Park, Ill.)

Record: 0-0

8. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Record: 0-0

9. Burlington High School (Wis.)

Record: 0-0

10. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.)

Record: 0-0

 

Region 7:

1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)

Record: 0-0

2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Record: 0-0

3. Millard West High School 0-0 (Neb.)

Record: 0-0

4. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.)

Record: 0-0

5. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Record: 0-0

6. Omaha Skutt High School (Neb.)

Record: 0-0

7. Marshall High School (Minn.)

Record: 0-0

8. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.)

Record: 0-0

9. Sioux Falls Washington High School (S.D.)

Record: 0-0

10. Champlin Park High School (Champlin, Minn.)

Record: 0-0

 

Region 8:

1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Record: 0-0

2. Olathe Northwest High School (Kan.)

Record: 0-0

3. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Record: 0-0

4. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.)

Record: 0-0

5. Laramie High School (Wyo.)

Record: 0-0

6. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 0-0

7. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Record: 0-0

8. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Record: 0-0

9. Bountiful High School (Utah)

Record: 0-0

10. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 0-0

 

Region 9:

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 0-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 2-0

3. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Record: 8-2

4. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 10-1

5. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 6-0

6. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Record: 2-0

7. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 7-2

8. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)

Record: 6-2

9. Millenium High School (Goodyear, Ariz.)

Record: 0-0

10. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 1-0

 

Region 10:

1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)

Record: 0-0

2. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 0-0

3. Billings West High School (Mont.)

Record: 0-0

4. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho)

Record: 0-0

5. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.)

Record: 0-0

6. Kamehameha School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 0-0

7. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)

Record: 0-0

8. Bothell High School (Wash.)

Record: 0-0

9. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)

Record: 0-0

10. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)

Record: 0-0

