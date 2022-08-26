Preseason: USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball regional rankings

Here are the preseason USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for the 2022 season.
Region 1:
1. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
2. Penfield High School (N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
3. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
4. Frontier Central High School (Hamburg N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
5. Darien High School (Darien Conn.)
Record: 0-0
6. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
7. Smithtown West High School (N.Y)
Record: 0-0
8. South Kingston High School (Kingston R.I.)
Record: 0-0
9. Massapequa High School (N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
10. Westborough High School (Mass.)
Record: 0-0
Region 2: N/A
Region 3:
1. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Record: 9-1
2. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)
Record: 8-3
3. Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.)
Record: 5-1
4. Knoxville Catholic Tenn.)
Record: 3-2
5. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.)
Record: 6-1
6. Spain Park High School (Hoover, Ala.)
Record: 7-2
7. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)
Record: 12-1
8. Pickens High School (Pickens, S.C.)
Record: 6-0
9. Cardinal Newman High School (Columbia, S.C.)
Record: 5-1
10. Buford High School (Buford, Ga.)
Record: 10-1
Region 4:
1. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 5-0
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 21-1
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 14-1
4. The Woodlands High School (Texas)
Record: 16-3
5. Prosper High School (Texas)
Record: 11-2
6. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)
Record: 12-1
7. Canyon High School (New Braunfels, Texas)
Record: 7-3
8. Colleyville Heritage High School (Texas)
Record: 14-3
9. Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Record: 14-0
10. Bishop Kelley High School (Tulsa, Okla.)
Record: 8-0
Region 5:
1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Record: 0-0
2. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Record: 0-0
3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 0-0
4. Northville High School (Mich.)
Record: 0-0
5. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 0-0
6. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Record: 0-0
7. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 0-0
8. Mercy Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
Record: 0-0
9. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Record: 0-0
10. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
Record: 0-0
Region 6:
1. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 0-0
2. Matea Valley High School (Aurora, Ill.)
Record: 0-0
3. Liberty High School (North Liberty, Iowa)
Record: 0-0
4. Liberty High School (Mo.)
Record: 0-0
5. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 0-0
6. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 0-0
7. Nazareth Academy (LeGrange Park, Ill.)
Record: 0-0
8. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 0-0
9. Burlington High School (Wis.)
Record: 0-0
10. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.)
Record: 0-0
Region 7:
1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 0-0
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 0-0
3. Millard West High School 0-0 (Neb.)
Record: 0-0
4. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.)
Record: 0-0
5. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Record: 0-0
6. Omaha Skutt High School (Neb.)
Record: 0-0
7. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Record: 0-0
8. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.)
Record: 0-0
9. Sioux Falls Washington High School (S.D.)
Record: 0-0
10. Champlin Park High School (Champlin, Minn.)
Record: 0-0
Region 8:
1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Record: 0-0
2. Olathe Northwest High School (Kan.)
Record: 0-0
3. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 0-0
4. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.)
Record: 0-0
5. Laramie High School (Wyo.)
Record: 0-0
6. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 0-0
7. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Record: 0-0
8. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 0-0
9. Bountiful High School (Utah)
Record: 0-0
10. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 0-0
Region 9:
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 0-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 2-0
3. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 8-2
4. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 10-1
5. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 6-0
6. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 2-0
7. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 7-2
8. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)
Record: 6-2
9. Millenium High School (Goodyear, Ariz.)
Record: 0-0
10. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Record: 1-0
Region 10:
1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 0-0
2. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 0-0
3. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 0-0
4. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho)
Record: 0-0
5. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.)
Record: 0-0
6. Kamehameha School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 0-0
7. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)
Record: 0-0
8. Bothell High School (Wash.)
Record: 0-0
9. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)
Record: 0-0
10. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)
Record: 0-0