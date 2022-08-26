Here is the preseason USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25.
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 0-0
2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 5-0
3. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 2-0
4. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 21-1
5. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 5-0
6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 8-2
7. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Neb.)
Region: 7 | Record: 0-0
8. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 14-1
9. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 0-0
10. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 0-0
11. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 10-1
12. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 0-0
13. The Woodlands High School (Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 16-3
14. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Region: 6 | Record: 0-0
15. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 6-0
16. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 0-0
17. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 2-0
18. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Region: 10 | Record: 0-0
19. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Region: 3 | Record: 9-1
20. Punahou School (Hawaii)
Region: 10 | Record: 0-0
21. Olathe Northwest High School (Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 0-0
22. Northville High School (Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 0-0
23. Matea Valley High School (Aurora, Ill.)
Region: 6 | Record: 0-0
24. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.)
Region: 1 | Record: 0-0
25. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 0-0