Here is the preseason USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25.

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 0-0

2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 5-0

3. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 2-0

4. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 21-1

5. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 5-0

6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 8-2

7. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 0-0

8. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 14-1

9. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 0-0

10. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 0-0

11. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 10-1

12. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 0-0

13. The Woodlands High School (Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 16-3

14. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Region: 6 | Record: 0-0

15. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 6-0

16. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 0-0

17. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 2-0

18. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)

Region: 10 | Record: 0-0

19. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Region: 3 | Record: 9-1

20. Punahou School (Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 0-0

21. Olathe Northwest High School (Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 0-0

22. Northville High School (Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 0-0

23. Matea Valley High School (Aurora, Ill.)

Region: 6 | Record: 0-0

24. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.)

Region: 1 | Record: 0-0

25. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 0-0

