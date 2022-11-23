USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball regional rankings

Here are the final 2022 USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Related: See the latest Girls Volleyball Super 25
Region 1:
1. Penfield High School (N.Y.)
Record: 33-4
2. Fairport High School (N.Y.)
Record: 36-3
3. St. Mary’s (Lancaster, N.Y.)
Record: 41-4-1
4. Portville High School (N.Y.)
Record: 39-2-2
5. Cornwall High School (N.Y.)
Record: 37-5-2
6. Darien High School (Conn.)
Record: 30-0
7. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park N.Y.)
Record: 45-6-1
8. Kellenberg Memorial High School (N.Y.)
Record: 40-4-2
9. Lancaster High School (N.Y.)
Record: 23-3-1
10. Frontier Central (N.Y)
Record: 8-7-1
Region 2:
1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Record: 36-0
2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)
Record: 19-1
3. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 9-0-1
4. Paul VI (Haddonfield, N.J.)
Record: 27-1
5. Centennial High School (Ellicott City, Md.)
Record: 21-1-1
6. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)
Record: 23-2
7. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.)
Record: 30-1
8. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)
Record: 40-3-2
9. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)
Record: 29-2
10. St. John’s High School (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 24-6
Region 3:
1. Buford High School (Ga.)
Record: 38-5
2. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Record: 49-5
3. McGill Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
Record: 51-8
4. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)
Record: 27-2
5. Pope High School (Marietta, Ga.)
Record: 45-5
6. Mauldin High School (Greenville, S.C.)
Record: 31-7
7. North Raleigh Christian (N.C.)
Record: 28-0
8. Millbrook High School (Raleigh, N.C.)
Record: 29-1
9. Aiken High School (S.C.)
Record: 40-2
10. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 27-1
Region 4:
1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 55-2
2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 40-1
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 42-3
4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)
Record: 43-3
5. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)
Record: 36-2
6. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)
Record: 41-4
7. St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
Record: 41-1
8. Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Record: 40-5
9. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.)
Record: 46-3
10. Edmond Memorial (Okla.)
Record: 37-4
Region 5:
1. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 34-1
2. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Record: 48-1
3. Yorktown (Ind.)
Record: 34-3
4. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Record: 33-2
5. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)
Record: 35-5
6. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 34-8
7. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 25-3
8. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Record: 44-5-1
9. Magnificat (Rocky River, Ohio)
Record: 26-3
10. Northville High School (Mich.)
Record: 47-3
Region 6:
1. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 43-6
2. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 39-3
3. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 32-6
4. Iowa City Liberty (Iowa)
Record: 33-8
5. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 39-2
6. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 45-3
7. Appleton North (Wis.)
Record: 33-5
8. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)
Record: 37-5
9. Barrington High School (Ill.)
Record: 40-2
10. Liberty North High School (Mo.)
Record: 31-6
Region 7:
1. Papillion LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 34-5
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 30-4
3. Omaha Westside High School (Neb.)
Record: 30-9
4. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Record: 31-2
5. Lakeville North High School (Minn.)
Record: 29-5
6. Omaha Skutt High School (Neb.)
Record: 24-4
7. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)
Record: 24-6
8. Harrisburg High School (S.D.)
Record: 28-3
9. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Record: 31-4
10. West Fargo Sheyenne High School (N.D.)
Record: 29-1
Region 8:
1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Record: 43-1
2. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 40-3
3. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 35-4
4. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 29-0
5. Mountain View High School (Orem, Utah)
Record: 29-4
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Record: 27-0
7. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)
Record: 34-1
8. Bountiful High School (Utah)
Record: 29-2
9. Thompson Valley High School (Loveland, Colo.)
Record: 27-2
10. Thunder Basin High School (Gillette, Wyo.)
Record: 36-7
Region 9:
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 41-0
2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 38-5
3. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)
Record: 34-0
4. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 30-11
5. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 29-13
6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 29-9
7. Lakewood High School (Calif.)
Record: 29-9
8. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 28-8
9. San Clemente (Calif.)
Record: 24-11
t-10. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)
Record: 23-8
t-10. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 35-5
t-10. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)
Record: 37-5
Region 10:
1. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 25-5
2. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)
Record: 20-3
3. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 22-5
4. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 22-1
5. Madison High School (Rexburg, Idaho)
Record: 36-4
6. Kamehameha Hawaii (Kea’au, Hawaii)
Record: 16-7
7. Puyallup High School (Wash.)
Record: 33-0
8. Diamond (Anchorage, Alaska)
Record: 46-7
9. Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.)
Record: 33-1
t-10. North Creek (Bothell, Wash.)
Record: 29-2
t-10. West Anchorage High School (Alaska)
Record: 40-13