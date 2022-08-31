USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball regional rankings

Week 1

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for August 31, 2022.

Region 1: 

1. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

2. Penfield High School (N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

3. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

4. Frontier Central High School (Hamburg N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

5. Darien High School (Darien Conn.)

Record: 0-0

6. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

7. Smithtown West High School (N.Y)

Record: 0-0

8. South Kingston High School (Kingston R.I.)

Record: 0-0

9. Massapequa High School (N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

10. Westborough High School (Mass.)

Record: 0-0

 

Region 2:

1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Record: 0-0

2. Williamstown High School (N.J.)

Record: 0-0

3. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)

Record: 0-0

4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.)

Record: 0-0

5. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)

Record: 0-0

6. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)

Record: 0-0

7. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)

Record: 0-0

8. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 0-0

9. Reservoir High School (Fulton, Md.)

Record: 0-0

10. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.)

Record: 0-0

 

Region 3:

1. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Record: 13-1

2. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)

Record: 12-1

3. Pope High School (Atlanta, Ga.)

Record: 14-2

4. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.)

Record: 7-1

5. Knoxville Catholic Tenn.)

Record: 6-3

6. Pickens High School (Pickens, S.C.)

Record: 6-0

7. North Raleigh Christian (N.C.) 

Record: 9-0

8. River Bluff High School (Lexington, S.C.)

Record: 7-1

9. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)

Record: 3-0

10. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)

Record: 11-3

 

Region 4:

1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Record: 31-1

2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Record: 14-1

3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 22-2

4. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)

Record: 18-2

5. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Record: 19-1

6. Cypress High School (Texas)

Record: 18-2

7. Bishop Kelley High School (Tulsa, Okla.)

Record: 5-0

8. Brandon High School (Miss.)

Record: 23-3

9. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)

Record: 2-0

10. St.Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)

Record: 0-0

 

Region 5: 

1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Record: 11-0

2. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Record: 8-1

3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)

Record: 5-0

4. Northville High School (Mich.)

Record: 3-1

5. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 3-0

6. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Record: 12-1

7. Yorktown (Ind.)

Record: 10-1

8. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Record: 6-1

9. Mercy Academy (Louisville, Ky.)

Record: 7-2

10. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Record: 9-1

 

Region 6:

1. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Record: 6-2

2. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Record: 7-1

3. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Record: 1-0

4. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Record: 6-1

5. Rock Bridge (Columbia, Mo.)

Record: 3-0

6. Nazareth Academy (LeGrange Park, Ill.)

Record: 2-1

7. Burlington High School (Wis.)

Record: 7-2

8. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Record: 0-0

9. Howard’s Grove (Wis.)

Record: 6-2

10. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.)

Record: 4-2

 

Region 7:

1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Record: 2-0

2. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.)

Record: 2-0

3. Lincoln East High School (Neb.)

Record: 5-1

4. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.)

Record: 5-1

5. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Record: 3-0

6. Omaha Westside High School (Neb.)

Record: 4-1

7. Marshall High School (Minn.)

Record: 2-0

8. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)

Record: 1-1

9. Sioux Falls Washington High School (S.D.)

Record: 1-0

10. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)

Record: 5-1

 

Region 8:

1. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Record: 1-0

2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Record: 1-0

3. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.)

Record: 1-0

4. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 0-1

5. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Record: 2-0

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Record: 0-0

7. Bountiful High School (Utah)

Record: 5-0

8. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 1-0

9. Olathe Northwest High School (Kan.)

Record: 0-1

10. Laramie High School (Wyo.)

Record: 1-2

 

Region 9:

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 1-0

2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Record: 8-2

3. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 11-1

4. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 4-0

5. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Record: 2-0

6. Lakewood (Calif.)

Record: 3-0

7. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 2-1

8. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 7-3

9. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)

Record: 6-2

10. Millenium High School (Goodyear, Ariz.)

Record: 0-0

 

Region 10:

1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)

Record: 3-2

2. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 3-2

3. Billings West High School (Mont.)

Record: 0-0

4. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho)

Record: 1-0

5. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.)

Record: 0-0

6. Kamehameha School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 9-0

7. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)

Record: 7-0

8. Bothell High School (Wash.)

Record: 0-0

9. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)

Record: 0-0

10. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)

Record: 3-0

