USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball regional rankings

Week 1
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for August 31, 2022.
Region 1:
1. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
2. Penfield High School (N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
3. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
4. Frontier Central High School (Hamburg N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
5. Darien High School (Darien Conn.)
Record: 0-0
6. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
7. Smithtown West High School (N.Y)
Record: 0-0
8. South Kingston High School (Kingston R.I.)
Record: 0-0
9. Massapequa High School (N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
10. Westborough High School (Mass.)
Record: 0-0
Region 2:
1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Record: 0-0
2. Williamstown High School (N.J.)
Record: 0-0
3. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)
Record: 0-0
4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.)
Record: 0-0
5. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 0-0
6. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)
Record: 0-0
7. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)
Record: 0-0
8. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 0-0
9. Reservoir High School (Fulton, Md.)
Record: 0-0
10. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.)
Record: 0-0
Region 3:
1. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Record: 13-1
2. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)
Record: 12-1
3. Pope High School (Atlanta, Ga.)
Record: 14-2
4. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.)
Record: 7-1
5. Knoxville Catholic Tenn.)
Record: 6-3
6. Pickens High School (Pickens, S.C.)
Record: 6-0
7. North Raleigh Christian (N.C.)
Record: 9-0
8. River Bluff High School (Lexington, S.C.)
Record: 7-1
9. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)
Record: 3-0
10. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)
Record: 11-3
Region 4:
1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 31-1
2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 14-1
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 22-2
4. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)
Record: 18-2
5. Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Record: 19-1
6. Cypress High School (Texas)
Record: 18-2
7. Bishop Kelley High School (Tulsa, Okla.)
Record: 5-0
8. Brandon High School (Miss.)
Record: 23-3
9. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)
Record: 2-0
10. St.Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
Record: 0-0
Region 5:
1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Record: 11-0
2. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Record: 8-1
3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 5-0
4. Northville High School (Mich.)
Record: 3-1
5. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 3-0
6. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Record: 12-1
7. Yorktown (Ind.)
Record: 10-1
8. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 6-1
9. Mercy Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
Record: 7-2
10. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Record: 9-1
Region 6:
1. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 6-2
2. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 7-1
3. Liberty High School (Mo.)
Record: 1-0
4. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 6-1
5. Rock Bridge (Columbia, Mo.)
Record: 3-0
6. Nazareth Academy (LeGrange Park, Ill.)
Record: 2-1
7. Burlington High School (Wis.)
Record: 7-2
8. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 0-0
9. Howard’s Grove (Wis.)
Record: 6-2
10. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.)
Record: 4-2
Region 7:
1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 2-0
2. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.)
Record: 2-0
3. Lincoln East High School (Neb.)
Record: 5-1
4. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.)
Record: 5-1
5. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Record: 3-0
6. Omaha Westside High School (Neb.)
Record: 4-1
7. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Record: 2-0
8. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)
Record: 1-1
9. Sioux Falls Washington High School (S.D.)
Record: 1-0
10. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 5-1
Region 8:
1. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 1-0
2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Record: 1-0
3. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.)
Record: 1-0
4. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 0-1
5. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 2-0
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Record: 0-0
7. Bountiful High School (Utah)
Record: 5-0
8. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 1-0
9. Olathe Northwest High School (Kan.)
Record: 0-1
10. Laramie High School (Wyo.)
Record: 1-2
Region 9:
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 1-0
2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 8-2
3. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 11-1
4. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 4-0
5. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 2-0
6. Lakewood (Calif.)
Record: 3-0
7. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 2-1
8. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 7-3
9. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)
Record: 6-2
10. Millenium High School (Goodyear, Ariz.)
Record: 0-0
Region 10:
1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 3-2
2. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 3-2
3. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 0-0
4. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho)
Record: 1-0
5. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.)
Record: 0-0
6. Kamehameha School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 9-0
7. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)
Record: 7-0
8. Bothell High School (Wash.)
Record: 0-0
9. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)
Record: 0-0
10. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)
Record: 3-0
