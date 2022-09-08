USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball regional rankings

Week 2
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Sept. 8, 2022.
Region 1:
1. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
2. Penfield High School (N.Y.)
Record: 7-0
3. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester N.Y.)
Record: 1-0
4. Frontier Central High School (Hamburg N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
5. Darien High School (Darien Conn.)
Record: 0-0
6. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park N.Y.)
Record: 7-1
7. Smithtown West High School (N.Y)
Record: 0-0
8. South Kingston High School (Kingston R.I.)
Record: 0-0
9. Massapequa High School (N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
10. Westborough High School (Mass.)
Record: 0-0
Region 2:
1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Record: 1-0
2. Williamstown High School (N.J.)
Record: 0-0
3. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)
Record: 0-0
4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.)
Record: 0-0
5. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 2-0
6. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)
Record: 3-0
7. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)
Record: 2-0
8. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 2-0
9. Reservoir High School (Fulton, Md.)
Record: 0-0
10. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.)
Record: 0-0
Region 3:
1. Westminster (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 8-0
2. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Record: 23-1
3. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)
Record: 8-1
4. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)
Record: 13-2
5. Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.)
Record: 20-1-1
6. Tampa Prep (Fla.)
Record: 6-3
7. Buford High School (Ga.)
Record: 18-4
8. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)
Record: 14-4
9. Pickens High School (Pickens, S.C.)
Record: 10-0
10. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.)
Record: 9-5
Region 4:
1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 34-2
2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 22-1
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 24-2
4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)
Record: 26-2
5. Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Record: 22-4
6. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)
Record: 22-3
7. Bishop Kelley High School (Tulsa, Okla.)
Record: 7-0
8. Brandon High School (Miss.)
Record: 26-3
9. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)
Record: 4-0
10. St.Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
Record: 1-0
Region 5:
1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Record: 13-0
2. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Record: 10-1
3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 10-0
4. Northville High School (Mich.)
Record: 8-0
5. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 6-1
6. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Record: 14-1
7. Yorktown (Ind.)
Record: 12-1
8. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 8-1
9. Mercy Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
Record: 8-3
10. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Record: 15-1
Region 6:
1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 14-1
2. Liberty High School (Mo.)
Record: 3-0
3. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 12-1
4. Lincoln-Way East (Neb.)
Record: 8-0
5. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 6-2
6. Pleasant Valley (Iowa)
Record: 10-1
7. Rock Bridge (Columbia, Mo.)
Record: 6-0
8. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 7-1
9. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)
Record: 6-0
10. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 8-0
Region 7:
1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 3-0
2. Lincoln East High School (Neb.)
Record: 5-1
3. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.)
Record: 5-1
4. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.)
Record: 2-1
5. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Record: 3-0
6. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Record: 4-0
7. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Record: 3-0
8. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)
Record: 2-1
9. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 7-2
10. Sheyenne High School (West Fargo, N.D.)
Record: 9-0
Region 8:
1. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 6-0
2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Record: 2-1
3. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 10-0
4. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 3-1
5. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Record: 2-0
6. Bountiful High School (Utah)
Record: 6-0
7. Chaparral High School (Parker, Colo.)
Record: 8-1
8. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 4-0
9. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)
Record: 11-0
10. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.)
Record: 4-2
Region 9:
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 11-0
2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 10-2
3. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 13-2
4. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 9-4
5. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)
Record: 8-2
6. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 4-1
7. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 3-2
8. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 5-1
9. Lakewood (Calif.)
Record: 6-3
10. Millenium High School (Goodyear, Ariz.)
Record: 2-0
Region 10:
1. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 2-0
2. Moanalua High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 13-3
3. C.M. Russell HS (Great Falls, Mont.)
Record: 6-0
4. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 14-2
5. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)
Record: 14-1
6. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 4-2
7. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)
Record: 4-0
8. Thunder Ridge High School (Idaho Falls, Idaho)
Record: 2-0
9. Wenatchee High School (Wash.)
Record: 1-0
10. West Anchorage High School (Alaska)
Record: 15-3