USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball regional rankings

Week 3
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Sept. 14, 2022.
Region 1:
1. Penfield High School (N.Y.)
Record: 8-0
2. Fairpoint High School (N.Y.)
Record: 3-1
3. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park N.Y.)
Record: 11-1
4. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.)
Record: 7-1
5. Smithtown West High School (N.Y)
Record: 3-0-1
6. Frontier Central High School (Hamburg N.Y.)
Record: 2-0
7. Burnt Hills Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.)
Record: 7-1
8. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester N.Y.)
Record: 4-2-1
9. Sayville High School (N.Y.)
Record: 4-0
10. Westborough High School (Mass.)
Record: 1-0
Region 2:
1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Record: 3-0
2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)
Record: 1-0
3. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.)
Record: 1-0
4. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 3-0
5. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)
Record: 4-0
6. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)
Record: 4-0
7. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 4-0
8. Reservoir High School (Fulton, Md.)
Record: 3-0
9. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.)
Record: 1-0
10. Paul VI (Haddonfield, N.J.)
Record: 0-0
Region 3:
1. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Record: 24-1
2. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)
Record: 13-2
3. Westminster (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 10-0
4. Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.)
Record: 29-1-2
5. Buford High School (Ga.)
Record: 18-4
6. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)
Record: 20-4
7. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)
Record: 10-1
8. Pickens High School (Pickens, S.C.)
Record: 14-0
9. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.)
Record: 14-7
10. Spain Park High School (Hoover, Ala.)
Record: 15-6
Region 4:
1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 39-2
2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 24-1
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 26-2
4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)
Record: 28-2
5. Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Record: 23-4
6. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)
Record: 23-3
7. Brandon High School (Miss.)
Record: 28-3
8. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)
Record: 11-0
9. St.Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
Record: 7-0
10. Bishop Kelley High School (Tulsa, Okla.)
Record: 9-3
Region 5:
1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Record: 17-0
2. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Record: 11-1
3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 15-1
4. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Record: 19-2
5. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 12-1
6. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 7-2
7. Yorktown (Ind.)
Record: 15-2
8. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Record: 16-1
9. Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio)
Record: 7-0
10. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)
Record: 12-3
Region 6:
1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 17-1
2. Liberty High School (Mo.)
Record: 12-0
3. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 14-1
4. Lyons High School (LeGrange, Ill.)
Record: 11-2
5. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 13-2
6. Pleasant Valley (Iowa)
Record: 15-3
7. Lincoln-Way East (Neb.)
Record: 8-1
8. Liberty North (Mo.)
Record: 7-0
9. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 8-0
10. Xavier (Cedar Rapids, Iowa.)
Record: 14-1
Region 7:
1. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Record: 5-0
2. Northfield (Minn.)
Record: 9-0
3. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 9-1
4. Lincoln East High School (Neb.)
Record: 8-1
5. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.)
Record: 7-2
6. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Record: 3-0
7. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 11-2
8. Lakeville (Minn.)
Record: 7-2
9. Harrisburg High School (S.D.)
Record: 8-0
10. West Fargo Sheyenne High School (N.D.)
Record: 11-0
Region 8:
1. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 7-0
2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Record: 4-1
3. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 11-0
4. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 6-1
5. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Record: 5-0
6. Bountiful High School (Utah)
Record: 11-0
7. Chaparral High School (Parker, Colo.)
Record: 9-1
8. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 9-0
9. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)
Record: 12-0
10. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.)
Record: 5-3
Region 9:
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 17-0
2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 11-2
3. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 15-2
4. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 10-4
5. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 7-3
6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 8-3
7. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 9-1
8. San Clemente (Calif.)
Record: 14-6
9. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)
Record: 11-3
10. Lakewood High School (Calif.)
Record: 8-3
Region 10:
1. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 14-2
2. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 8-0
3. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)
Record: 16-1
4. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 8-3
5. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 5-2
6. Madison High School (Rexburg, Idaho)
Record: 5-0
7. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 15-4
8. North Creek (Bothell, Wash.)
Record: 2-0
9. Wenatchee High School (Wash.)
Record: 3-0
10. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)
Record: 7-4