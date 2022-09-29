USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball regional rankings

Week 5
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Sept. 29, 2022.
Region 1:
1. Penfield High School (N.Y.)
Record: 19-1
2. Fairport High School (N.Y.)
Record: 18-2
3. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park N.Y.)
Record: 22-4
4. Sayville High School (N.Y.)
Record: 17-0
5. Darien High School (Conn.)
Record: 6-0
6. Smithtown West High School (N.Y)
Record: 14-1-1
7. Portville High School (N.Y.)
Record: 13-2-2
8. Westborough High School (Mass.)
Record: 5-0
9. South Kingstown High School (Wakefield, R.I.)
Record: 4-1
5. Lancaster High School (N.Y.)
Record: 7-0
Region 2:
1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Record: 15-0
2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)
Record: 3-0
3. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)
Record: 14-0
4. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 4-0
5. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)
Record: 9-0
6. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.)
Record: 9-1
7. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)
Record: 18-2
8. Paul VI (Haddonfield, N.J.)
Record: 9-0
9. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 8-1
10. Reservoir High School (Fulton, Md.)
Record: 6-1
Region 3:
1. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 12-0
2. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)
Record: 33-4
3. Pope High School (Marietta, Ga.)
Record: 34-5
4. North Raleigh Christian (N.C.)
Record: 17-0
5. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Record: 37-5
6. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.)
Record: 25-8
7. Reagan High School (Pfafftown, N.C.)
Record: 25-0
8. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)
Record: 13-1
9. Buford High School (Ga.)
Record: 28-5
10. Mauldin (Greenville, S.C.)
Record: 25-5
Region 4:
1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 45-2
2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 28-1
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 30-2
4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)
Record: 31-2
5. Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Record: 32-4
6. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)
Record: 21-1
7. Brandon High School (Miss.)
Record: 36-4
8. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)
Record: 27-3
9. St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
Record: 17-0
10. Jenks High School (Okla.)
Record: 19-3
Region 5:
1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Record: 24-0
2. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Record: 21-1
3. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 19-1
4. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 21-4
5. Yorktown (Ind.)
Record: 22-2
6. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 12-2
7. North Branch High School (Mich.)
Record: 24-3
8. Magnificat (Rocky River, Ohio)
Record: 13-1
9. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Record: 25-2
10. Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Record: 19-3
Region 6:
1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 26-2
2. Liberty High School (Mo.)
Record: 23-1
3. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 31-1
4. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 27-4
5. Liberty North (Mo.)
Record: 13-3
6. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 18-1
7. Rock Bridge High School (Columbia, Mo.)
Record: 11-1
8. Appleton North (Wis.)
Record: 25-4
9. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)
Record: 19-1
10. Ankeny (Iowa)
Record: 25-4
Region 7:
1. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Record: 15-2
2. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Record: 13-1
3. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 21-4
4. Northfield (Minn.)
Record: 14-2
5. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.)
Record: 10-2
6. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 14-2
7. Sioux Falls Washington High School (S.D.)
Record: 7-1
8. Elkhorn North (Neb.)
Record: 16-2
9. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Record: 7-1
10. West Fargo Sheyenne High School (N.D.)
Record: 15-0
Region 8:
1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Record: 15-1
2. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 16-2
3. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 14-1
4. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 12-0
5. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Record: 10-0
6. Bountiful High School (Utah)
Record: 14-0
7. Chaparral High School (Parker, Colo.)
Record: 11-2
8. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)
Record: 21-0
9. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 11-5
10. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.)
Record: 8-3
Region 9:
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 27-0
2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 17-2
3. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 20-5
4. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 25-3
5. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 17-8
6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 18-5
7. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 21-3
8. San Clemente (Calif.)
Record: 15-7
9. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)
Record: 14-4
t-10. Lakewood High School (Calif.)
Record: 18-5
t-10. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)
Record: 15-1
t-10. Corona Del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.)
Record: 19-1
Region 10:
1. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 8-3
2. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 10-0
3. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 14-2
4. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 8-4
5. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 15-4
6. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)
Record: 14-4
7. North Creek (Bothell, Wash.)
Record: 4-0
8. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)
Record: 21-3
9. Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.)
Record: 7-3
10. Madison High School (Rexburg, Idaho)
Record: 8-2