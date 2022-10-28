USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball regional rankings

Week 9
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Oct. 28, 2022.
Region 1:
1. Penfield High School (N.Y.)
Record: 31-3
2. Fairport High School (N.Y.)
Record: 34-2
3. St. Mary’s (Lancaster, N.Y.)
Record: 35-4-1
4. Portville High School (N.Y.)
Record: 34-2-2
5. Cornwall High School (N.Y.)
Record: 33-5-2
6. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park N.Y.)
Record: 41-6-1
7. Darien High School (Conn.)
Record: 19-0
8. Kellenberg Memorial High School (N.Y.)
Record: 37-3-2
9. Lancaster High School (N.Y.)
Record: 17-3-1
10. Frontier Central (N.Y)
Record: 6-5-1
Region 2:
1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Record: 28-0
2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)
Record: 10-0
3. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 6-0-1
4. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)
Record: 21-1
5. Paul VI (Haddonfield, N.J.)
Record: 22-0
6. Centennial High School (Ellicott City, Md.)
Record: 17-0-1
7. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.)
Record: 25-1
8. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)
Record: 35-2-2
9. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)
Record: 23-1
10. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 14-2
Region 3:
1. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 23-0
2. Buford High School (Ga.)
Record: 35-5
3. North Raleigh Christian (N.C.)
Record: 24-0
4. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Record: 49-5
5. North Iredell High School (Olin, N.C.)
Record: 28-0
6. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)
Record: 25-2
7. Pope High School (Marietta, Ga.)
Record: 42-5
8. Nation Ford High School (Ft. Mill, S.C.)
Record: 28-9-1
9. McGill Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
Record: 48-8
10. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)
Record: 35-3
Region 4:
1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 55-2
2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 34-1
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 38-2
4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)
Record: 40-2
5. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)
Record: 33-2
6. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)
Record: 35-3
7. St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
Record: 32-0
8. Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Record: 40-5
9. Mt. Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.)
Record: 32-4
10. Edmond Memorial (Okla.)
Record: 22-4
Region 5:
1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Record: 38-1
2. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 32-1
3. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Record: 33-2
4. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 29-7
5. Yorktown (Ind.)
Record: 33-2
6. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 19-3
7. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)
Record: 27-5
8. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Record: 37-4-1
9. Northville High School (Mich.)
Record: 36-3
10. Magnificat (Rocky River, Ohio)
Record: 21-2
Region 6:
1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 43-2
2. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 36-1
3. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 39-6
4. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 34-3
5. Appleton North (Wis.)
Record: 30-4
6. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 29-6
7. Liberty North High School (Mo.)
Record: 29-5
8. Marist (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 27-7
9. Iowa City Liberty (Iowa)
Record: 30-8
10. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)
Record: 33-4
Region 7:
1. Papillion LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 29-5
2. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Record: 26-2
3. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Record: 28-3
4. Northfield (Minn.)
Record: 25-3
5. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)
Record: 22-5
6. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 24-4
7. Omaha Westside High School (Neb.)
Record: 26-8
8. Elkhorn North (Neb.)
Record: 28-4
9. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Record: 22-3
10. Lakeville North High School (Minn.)
Record: 24-4
Region 8:
1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Record: 39-1
2. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 35-3
3. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 34-3
4. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 18-0
5. Mountain View High School (Orem, Utah)
Record: 25-3
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Record: 19-0
7. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)
Record: 28-1
8. Bountiful High School (Utah)
Record: 25-1
9. Thompson Valley High School (Loveland, Colo.)
Record: 19-0
10. Thunder Basin High School (Gillette, Wyo.)
Record: 28-3
Region 9:
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 36-0
2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 35-3
3. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 30-7
4. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)
Record: 28-0
5. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 28-11
6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 29-7
7. Lakewood High School (Calif.)
Record: 28-8
8. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 26-7
9. San Clemente (Calif.)
Record: 24-10
t-10. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)
Record: 19-7
t-10. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 31-4
t-10. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)
Record: 33-4
Region 10:
1. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 22-5
2. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 25-10
3. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 22-1
4. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 19-5
5. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)
Record: 33-3
6. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)
Record: 20-3
7. North Creek (Bothell, Wash.)
Record: 21-2
8. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 26-9-1
9. Madison High School (Rexburg, Idaho)
Record: 31-4
t-10. Diamond (Anchorage, Alaska)
Record: 34-6
t-10. Puyallup High School (Wash.)
Record: 26-0