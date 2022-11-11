Week 11
Two new teams land in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25 as the season nears the final weeks.
USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25: Nov. 11, 2022
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 39-0 | PR: 1
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 55-2 | PR: 2
3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 39-1 | PR: 3
4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 42-3 | PR: 4
5. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 34-1 | PR: 5
6. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 43-3 | PR: 6
7. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 46-1 | PR: 7
8. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)
Region: 3 | Record: 27-0 | PR: 8
9. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 37-4 | PR: 9
10. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 43-1 | PR: 10
11. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 32-0 | PR: 11
12. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Region: 6 | Record: 39-2 | PR: 12
13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 35-3 | PR: 13
14. Papillion La Vista South (Neb.)
Region: 7 | Record: 34-5 | PR: 16
15. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 30-11 | PR: 14
16. Yorktown High School (Ind.)
Region 5 | Record: 34-3 | PR: 15
17. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 33-2 | PR: 17
18. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 34-3 | PR: 18
19. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Region: 8 | Record: 26-0 | PR: 22
20. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Region: 2 | Record: 35-0 | PR: 21
21. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 35-5 | PR: NR
22. Buford High School (Ga.)
Region: 3 | Record: 38-5 | PR: 25
23. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: 10 | Record: 25-5 | PR: 24
24. Lakeville North High School (Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 27-4 | PR: NR
25. Dike-New Hartford High School (Iowa)
Region: 6 | Record: 45-3 | PR: 19