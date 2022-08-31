Week 1
There was plenty of movement in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. While the top remained steady from the preseason poll, the teams making a strong push behind them this week include big movers plus several newcomers to the rankings.
USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25 — August 31, 2022
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 1-0 | PR: 1
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 31-1 | PR: 4
3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 14-1 | PR: 2
4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 11-0 | PR: 5
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 8-2 | PR: 6
6. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 22-2 | PR: 8
7. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 8-1 | PR: 9
8. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 11-1 | PR: 11
9. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 5-0 | PR: 12
10. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 2-0 | PR: 16
11. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 4-0 | PR: 15
12. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 2-0 | PR: 17
13. Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 18-2 | PR: NR
14. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 2-0 | PR: 25
15. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Region: 6 | Record: 6-2 | PR: 14
16. East Ridge (Woodbury, Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 2-0 | PR: NR
17. Lakewood (Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 3-0 | PR: NR
18. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Region: 3 | Record: 13-1 | PR: 19
19. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 1-0 | PR: 10
20. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Region: 8 | Record: 7-1 | PR: NR
21. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.)
Region: 1 | Record: 0-0 | PR: 24
22. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.)
Region: 8 | Record: 1-0 | PR: NR
23. Flint High School (Oakton, Va.)
Region: 2 | Record: 0-0 | PR: NR
24. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Region: 10 | Record: 3-2 | PR: 18
25. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)
Region: 3 | Record: 12-1 | PR: NR