Eight new teams appear in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. The top still remains steady from the Week 1 poll, but overall, it was a competitive shakeup that saw a few perennial programs knocked out of the top 25.

USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25 — Sept. 8, 2022

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 11-0 | PR: 1

2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 34-2 | PR: 2

3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 22-1 | PR: 3

4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 11-0 | PR: 5

5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 10-2 | PR: 5

6. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 24-2 | PR: 6

7. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 10-1 | PR: 7

8. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 13-2 | PR: 8

9. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 10-0 | PR: 9

10. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 3-0 | PR: 10

11. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 26-2 | PR: NR

12. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 6-0 | PR: 14

13. Redondo High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 9-4 | PR: NR

14. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Region: 8 | Record: 14-1 | PR: 20

15. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 8-2 | PR: NR

16. Westminster (Miami, Fla.)

Region: 3 | Record: 8-0 | PR: NR

17. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 2-1 | PR: 19

18. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Region: 6 | Record: 3-0 | PR: NR

19. Northville High School (Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 8-0 | PR: NR

20. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 4-1 | PR: 12

21. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Region: 4 | Record: 22-4 | PR: NR

22. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Region: 3 | Record: 23-1 | PR: 18

23. Flint High School (Oakton, Va.)

Region: 2 | Record: 1-0 | PR: 23

24. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.)

Region: 1 | Record: 0-0 | PR: 24

25. Lincoln East High School (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 5-1 | PR: NR