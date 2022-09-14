The top nine teams held court in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. But after that, another shakeup welcomed five new teams to the rankings while a few others surged up the charts from Week 2.

USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25 — Sept. 14, 2022

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 17-0 | PR: 1

2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 39-2 | PR: 2

3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 24-1 | PR: 3

4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 17-0 | PR: 4

5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 11-2 | PR: 5

6. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 26-2 | PR: 6

7. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 11-1 | PR: 7

8. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 15-2 | PR: 8

9. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 15-1 | PR: 9

10. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 28-2 | PR: 11

11. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 7-0 | PR: 12

12. Redondo High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 10-4 | PR: 13

13. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Region: 8 | Record: 17-1 | PR: 14

14. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 4-1 | PR: 17

15. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Region: 6 | Record: 12-0 | PR: 18

16. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 5-0 | PR: NR

17. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Region: 3 | Record: 24-1 | PR: 22

18. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 7-3 | PR: 20

19. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Region: 4 | Record: 23-4 | PR: 21

20. Northfield High School (Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 9-0 | PR: NR

21. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 8-3 | PR: NR

22. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 9-1 | PR: 10

23. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Region: 2 | Record: 3-0 | PR: 23

24. Penfield High School (N.Y.)

Region: 1 | Record: 8-0 | PR: NR

25. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 14-2 | PR: NR