Week 3
The top nine teams held court in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. But after that, another shakeup welcomed five new teams to the rankings while a few others surged up the charts from Week 2.
USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25 — Sept. 14, 2022
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 17-0 | PR: 1
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 39-2 | PR: 2
3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 24-1 | PR: 3
4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 17-0 | PR: 4
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 11-2 | PR: 5
6. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 26-2 | PR: 6
7. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 11-1 | PR: 7
8. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 15-2 | PR: 8
9. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 15-1 | PR: 9
10. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 28-2 | PR: 11
11. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 7-0 | PR: 12
12. Redondo High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 10-4 | PR: 13
13. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Region: 8 | Record: 17-1 | PR: 14
14. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 4-1 | PR: 17
15. Liberty High School (Mo.)
Region: 6 | Record: 12-0 | PR: 18
16. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Region: 7 | Record: 5-0 | PR: NR
17. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Region: 3 | Record: 24-1 | PR: 22
18. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 7-3 | PR: 20
19. Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Region: 4 | Record: 23-4 | PR: 21
20. Northfield High School (Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 9-0 | PR: NR
21. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 8-3 | PR: NR
22. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 9-1 | PR: 10
23. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Region: 2 | Record: 3-0 | PR: 23
24. Penfield High School (N.Y.)
Region: 1 | Record: 8-0 | PR: NR
25. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: 10 | Record: 14-2 | PR: NR