Week 4
The top seven teams remained in order in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. However, the rankings highlight a major shift after that, with a few teams making significant strides toward the top 10.
USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25 — Sept. 22, 2022
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 24-0 | PR: 1
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 44-2 | PR: 2
3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 27-1 | PR: 3
4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 22-0 | PR: 4
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 13-2 | PR: 5
6. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 28-2 | PR: 6
7. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 15-1 | PR: 7
8. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 30-2 | PR: 10
9. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 13-5 | PR: 18
10. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 22-3 | PR: 8
11. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Region: 8 | Record: 22-1 | PR: 13
12. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 8-1 | PR: 14
13. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 20-4 | PR: 9
14. Northfield High School (Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 10-0 | PR: 20
15. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)
Region: 3 | Record: 11-0 | PR: NR
16. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 12-1 | PR: 11
17. Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Region: 4 | Record: 30-5 | PR: 19
18. Liberty High School (Mo.)
Region: 6 | Record: 16-1 | PR: 18
19. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 10-1 | PR: 22
20. Redondo High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 13-6 | PR: 12
21. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Region: 3 | Record: 30-3 | PR: 17
22. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 14-1 | PR: NR
23. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Region: 2 | Record: 9-0 | PR: 23
24. Fairport High School (N.Y.)
Region: 1 | Record: 10-1 | PR: NR
25. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: 10 | Record: 21-5 | PR: 25