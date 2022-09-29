Week 5
The top teams continued to hold firm in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. But for the second consecutive week, the rankings saw a major shift after that, with five new teams making appearances in Week 5.
USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25 — Sept. 29, 2022
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 27-0 | PR: 1
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 46-2 | PR: 2
3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 28-1 | PR: 3
4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 24-0 | PR: 4
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 17-2 | PR: 5
6. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 21-1 | PR: 7
7. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 30-2 | PR: 6
8. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 31-2 | PR: 8
9. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 20-5 | PR: 9
10. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 25-3 | PR: 10
11. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)
Region: 3 | Record: 12-0 | PR: 15
12. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Region: 8 | Record: 26-2 | PR: 13
13. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 15-1 | PR: 14
14. Liberty High School (Mo.)
Region: 6 | Record: 23-1 | PR: 18
15. Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Region: 4 | Record: 33-4 | PR: 17
16. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 19-1 | PR: 22
17. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 16-2 | PR: NR
18. Redondo High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 17-8 | PR: 20
19. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 21-4 | PR: 13
20. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Region: 7 | Record: 15-2 | PR: NR
21. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 14-1 | PR: 16
22. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Region: 2 | Record: 9-0 | PR: 23
23. Penfield High School (N.Y.)
Region: 1 | Record: 19-1 | PR: NR
24. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: 10 | Record: 8-3 | PR: NR
25. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Region: 6 | Record: 31-1 | PR: NR