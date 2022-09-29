The top teams continued to hold firm in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. But for the second consecutive week, the rankings saw a major shift after that, with five new teams making appearances in Week 5.

USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25 — Sept. 29, 2022

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 27-0 | PR: 1

2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 46-2 | PR: 2

3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 28-1 | PR: 3

4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 24-0 | PR: 4

5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 17-2 | PR: 5

6. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 21-1 | PR: 7

7. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 30-2 | PR: 6

8. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 31-2 | PR: 8

9. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 20-5 | PR: 9

10. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 25-3 | PR: 10

11. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)

Region: 3 | Record: 12-0 | PR: 15

12. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Region: 8 | Record: 26-2 | PR: 13

13. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 15-1 | PR: 14

14. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Region: 6 | Record: 23-1 | PR: 18

15. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Region: 4 | Record: 33-4 | PR: 17

16. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 19-1 | PR: 22

17. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 16-2 | PR: NR

18. Redondo High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 17-8 | PR: 20

19. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 21-4 | PR: 13

20. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 15-2 | PR: NR

21. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 14-1 | PR: 16

22. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Region: 2 | Record: 9-0 | PR: 23

23. Penfield High School (N.Y.)

Region: 1 | Record: 19-1 | PR: NR

24. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 8-3 | PR: NR

25. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Region: 6 | Record: 31-1 | PR: NR