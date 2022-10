It was continued dominance on the court for the top teams in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. And unlike recent weeks, the bottom half of the rankings held steady, with only one new team making an appearance in Week 6.

USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25 — Oct. 5, 2022

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 28-0 | PR: 1

2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 49-2 | PR: 2

3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 30-1 | PR: 3

4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 27-0 | PR: 4

5. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 32-2 | PR: 7

6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 25-4 | PR: 5

7. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 34-2 | PR: 8

8. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 26-6 | PR: 9

9. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 25-1 | PR: 16

10. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)

Region: 3 | Record: 13-0 | PR: 11

11. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 26-4 | PR: 10

12. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 20-1 | PR: 13

13. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Region: 8 | Record: 28-2 | PR: 12

14. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Region: 6 | Record: 26-1 | PR: 14

15. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Region: 4 | Record: 36-4 | PR: 15

16. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 24-1 | PR: 6

17. Redondo High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 18-8 | PR: 18

18. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 20-3 | PR: 17

19. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 17-2 | PR: 20

20. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 17-1 | PR: 21

21. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 19-5 | PR: 24

22. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Region: 2 | Record: 17-0 | PR: 22

23. Yorktown High School (Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 26-2 | PR: NR

24. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Region: 6 | Record: 32-2 | PR: 25

25. Penfield High School (N.Y.)

Region: 1 | Record: 23-1 | PR: 23