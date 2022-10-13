Four new teams appear in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. And though the top half of the rankings shuffled a bit, the 10 highest-ranked teams continue to hold firm.

USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25: Oct. 13, 2022

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 32-0 | PR: 1

2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 53-2 | PR: 2

3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 30-1 | PR: 3

4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 28-0 | PR: 4

5. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 34-2 | PR: 5

6. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 34-2 | PR: 7

7. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 25-7 | PR: 6

8. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 27-1 | PR: 9

9. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)

Region: 3 | Record: 19-0 | PR: 10

10. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 28-6 | PR: 8

11. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 30-1 | PR: 12

12. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Region: 8 | Record: 39-2 | PR: 13

13. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Region: 6 | Record: 29-1 | PR: 14

14. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 24-1 | PR: 16

15. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 25-0 | PR: NR

16. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 31-3 | PR: 18

17. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 20-2 | PR: 19

18. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 26-3 | PR: 20

19. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 28-6 | PR: NR

20. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Region: 6 | Record: 33-1 | PR: 24

21. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Region: 2 | Record: 22-0 | PR: 22

22. Marshall High School (Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 19-1 | PR: NR

23. Buford High School (Ga.)

Region: 3 | Record: 31-5 | PR: NR

24. Penfield High School (N.Y.)

Region: 1 | Record: 28-2 | PR: 25

25. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 19-5 | PR: 21