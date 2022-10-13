Week 7
Four new teams appear in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. And though the top half of the rankings shuffled a bit, the 10 highest-ranked teams continue to hold firm.
USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25: Oct. 13, 2022
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 32-0 | PR: 1
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 53-2 | PR: 2
3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 30-1 | PR: 3
4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 28-0 | PR: 4
5. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 34-2 | PR: 5
6. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 34-2 | PR: 7
7. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 25-7 | PR: 6
8. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 27-1 | PR: 9
9. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)
Region: 3 | Record: 19-0 | PR: 10
10. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 28-6 | PR: 8
11. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 30-1 | PR: 12
12. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Region: 8 | Record: 39-2 | PR: 13
13. Liberty High School (Mo.)
Region: 6 | Record: 29-1 | PR: 14
14. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 24-1 | PR: 16
15. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 25-0 | PR: NR
16. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 31-3 | PR: 18
17. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Region: 7 | Record: 20-2 | PR: 19
18. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 26-3 | PR: 20
19. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 28-6 | PR: NR
20. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Region: 6 | Record: 33-1 | PR: 24
21. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Region: 2 | Record: 22-0 | PR: 22
22. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 19-1 | PR: NR
23. Buford High School (Ga.)
Region: 3 | Record: 31-5 | PR: NR
24. Penfield High School (N.Y.)
Region: 1 | Record: 28-2 | PR: 25
25. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: 10 | Record: 19-5 | PR: 21