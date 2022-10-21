Another week, another four new teams appear in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. And while the highest-ranked teams held strong, one newcomer entered the top 10 in Week 8.

USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25: Oct. 21, 2022

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 35-0 | PR: 1

2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 55-2 | PR: 2

3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 34-2 | PR: 3

4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 37-2 | PR: 5

5. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 35-1 | PR: 4

6. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 39-2 | PR: 6

7. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 30-1 | PR: 8

8. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 34-3 | PR: 7

9. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)

Region: 3 | Record: 21-0 | PR: 9

10. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 37-1 | PR: 11

11. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 30-6 | PR: 10

12. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 27-0 | PR: 15

13. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Region: 8 | Record: 41-2 | PR: 12

14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 33-3 | PR: 16

15. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 32-1 | PR: 14

16. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 32-3 | PR: 18

17. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Region: 6 | Record: 34-1 | PR: 20

18. Papillion La Vista South (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 24-5 | PR: NR

19. Buford High School (Ga.)

Region: 3 | Record: 33-5 | PR: 23

20. Marshall High School (Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 24-2 | PR: 22

21. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Region: 2 | Record: 27-0 | PR: 21

22. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Region: 8 | Record: 18-0 | PR: NR

23. North Raleigh Christian (N.C.)

Region: 3 | Record: 24-0 | PR: NR

24. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)

Region: 4 | Record: 33-2 | PR: NR

25. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 29-7 | PR: 19