Week 8
Another week, another four new teams appear in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. And while the highest-ranked teams held strong, one newcomer entered the top 10 in Week 8.
USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25: Oct. 21, 2022
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 35-0 | PR: 1
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 55-2 | PR: 2
3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 34-2 | PR: 3
4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 37-2 | PR: 5
5. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 35-1 | PR: 4
6. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 39-2 | PR: 6
7. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 30-1 | PR: 8
8. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 34-3 | PR: 7
9. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)
Region: 3 | Record: 21-0 | PR: 9
10. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 37-1 | PR: 11
11. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 30-6 | PR: 10
12. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 27-0 | PR: 15
13. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Region: 8 | Record: 41-2 | PR: 12
14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 33-3 | PR: 16
15. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 32-1 | PR: 14
16. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 32-3 | PR: 18
17. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Region: 6 | Record: 34-1 | PR: 20
18. Papillion La Vista South (Neb.)
Region: 7 | Record: 24-5 | PR: NR
19. Buford High School (Ga.)
Region: 3 | Record: 33-5 | PR: 23
20. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 24-2 | PR: 22
21. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Region: 2 | Record: 27-0 | PR: 21
22. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Region: 8 | Record: 18-0 | PR: NR
23. North Raleigh Christian (N.C.)
Region: 3 | Record: 24-0 | PR: NR
24. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)
Region: 4 | Record: 33-2 | PR: NR
25. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 29-7 | PR: 19