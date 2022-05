USA TODAY High Sports Awards‘ Randy Buffington sat down with the Knoxville Catholic cross country runner, who finished his freshman season undefeated against in-state competition and capped it off with the Tennessee Cross Country Crown. He was the only freshman to earn an invitation to the prestigious Eastbay National Championships, too.

Learn more about Keegan Smith in the latest episode of “ICEBREAKERS” — check it out!

