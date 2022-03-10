USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eight-time reigning Mississippi state Class 5A champion Neshoba Central starts the 2022 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 where it finished last season: No. 1 nationally.

The (4-0) Rockets are already off to a red-hot start after going 32-0 in 2021. Neshoba has had at least 16 runs in every game, and has outscored its opponents 71-13 through four contests. They return to the field on Saturday against unbeaten Lewisburg (7-0).

Similarly, Florida’s Lakewood Ranch (7-0) opens in the No. 2 spot it finished in 2021. The Mustangs dodged their only scare — a 7-6 eight-inning victory over Charlotte on March 1.

NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic titlist Lake Creek (15-0) is third in the first coaches ranking of the spring season. The Lions have won eight more games since a 3-2, nine-inning triumph over Klein Collins in the Leadoff championship game on Feb. 19.

No. 4 West Monroe (9-0) already has recorded wins over three reigning Louisiana state champions, while California’s unbeaten duo of Clovis North (4-0) and Beaumont (9-0) are fifth and seventh, respectively. Clovis has allowed just one run over its first four games.

Defending Louisiana state Division I titlist John Curtis (15-0), in the No. 6 spot, has outscored its opponents 163-39 so far this season, including victories over a state champion and a state runner-up. Florida’s Park Vista (4-0) is eighth, while Texas’ Georgetown (14-1) is No. 9, and Arizona’s Xavier College Prep (8-1) rounds out the top 10. Both Georgetown and Xavier have plated 98 runs so far this season.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – March 10, 2022

1. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 4-0

2. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 7-0

3. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 15-0

4. West Monroe (La.)

Record: 9-0

5. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 4-0

6. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 15-0

7. Beaumont (Calif.)

Record: 9-0

8. Park Vista (Fla.)

Record: 4-0

9. Georgetown (Texas)

Record: 14-1

10. Xavier College Prep (Ariz.)

Record: 8-1

11. Byrnes (S.C.)

Record: 3-0

12. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 0-0

13. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

Record: 9-1

14. Deer Park (Texas)

Record: 20-2

15. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

Record: 11-2-1

16. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 0-0

17. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 0-0

18. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 1-0

19. South Caldwell (N.C.)

Record: 1-0

20. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 0-0

21. Keystone (Ohio)

Record: 0-0

22. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 5-0

23. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 0-0

24. Southern Alamance (N.C.)

Record: 3-0

25. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 2-0

