USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Creek rolled to a playoff victory to remain the top team in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for an eighth-straight week.
The (32-0) Lions ripped Weiss, 11-0, last Friday and play Waller later today as the Texas state 5A tournament continues. Lake Creek already has a win over Waller, 6-2, in an early-season meeting back on March 5.
No. 2 Oaks Christian (30-0) beat Valley View and Chino Hills to keep pace and reach 30 wins for the season. The Lions play a California playoff game against Murrieta Mesa today.
Lakewood Ranch (25-2) edged Venice, 1-0, last Thursday to jump to No. 3 this week following losses by both Clovis North and Neshoba Central. Unbeaten teams Roncalli (21-0), Benton (30-0) and Anthony Wayne (22-0) also benefited from the losses above them, climbing into spots 4-6.
Riverton (21-1), Clovis North (20-2), Neshoba Central (27-3) and North Augusta (27-1) round out the first 10.
Elsewhere, New Jersey powerhouse Immaculate Heart Academy (21-0) and perennial New Hampshire leader Concord (19-0) kept winning, to win spots No. 16 and 19, respectively.
State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.
USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – May 12, 2022
1. Lake Creek (Texas)
Record: 33-0 | Previous Rank: 1
2. Oaks Christian (Calif.)
Record: 30-0 | Previous Rank: 2
3. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)
Record: 25-2 | Previous Rank: 5
4. Roncalli (Ind.)
Record: 21-0 | Previous Rank: 6
5. Benton (Ark.)
Record: 30-0 | Previous Rank: 7
6. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)
Record: 22-0 | Previous Rank: 8
7. Riverton (Utah)
Record: 21-1 | Previous Rank: 9
8. Clovis North (Calif.)
Record: 20-2 | Previous Rank: 3
9. Neshoba Central (Miss.)
Record: 27-3 | Previous Rank: 4
10. North Augusta (S.C.)
Record: 27-1 | Previous Rank: 11
11. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)
Record: 20-1 | Previous Rank: 12
12. Jackson (Wash.)
Record: 19-1 | Previous Rank: 13
13. Lexington (S.C.)
Record: 23-2 | Previous Rank: 14
14. Alexander Central (N.C.)
Record: 23-2 | Previous Rank: 15
15. Damascus (Md.)
Record: 19-0 | Previous Rank: 17
16. Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.)
Record: 21-0 | Previous Rank: NR
17. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)
Record: 20-0 | Previous Rank: 18
18. Monroe-Woodbury (N.Y.)
Record: 15-0 | Previous Rank: 19
19. Concord (N.H.)
Record: 19-0 | Previous Rank: NR
20. Allen Park (Mich.)
Record: 19-0-1 | Previous Rank: 20
21. Deer Park (Texas)
Record: 35-3 | Previous Rank: 16
22. Marist (Ill.)
Record: 19-4-1 | Previous Rank: 22
23. John Curtis (La.)
Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 23
24. New Palestine (Ind.)
Record: 15-3-1 | Previous Rank: 21
25. Lakota West (Ohio)
Record: 23-3 | Previous Rank: 25
Dropped out:
South Caldwell (N.C.) and Villa Park (Calif.)
2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee
