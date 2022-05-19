USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Creek won three more playoff games to remain the No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a ninth-straight week.

The (36-0) Lions defeated Waller twice late last week, then shut out Friendswood, 8-0, on Wednesday in the first game of their best-of-three Texas Class 5A regional semifinal series.

Meanwhile, there was plenty of movement below them following Oaks Christian’s 4-0 loss to Los Alamitos on Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semis.

Undefeated squads Roncalli (24-0), Benton (31-0) and Anthony Wayne (27-0), plus one-loss Riverton (21-1) comprise the rest of the revised first five. Lakewood Ranch (27-2) and Clovis North (21-2) are next, followed by No. 8 Neshoba Central (31-3) — which beat East Central, 13-4, on Wednesday to capture a ninth-straight Mississippi state 5A title — and Donovan Catholic (23-0).

Patterson Mill (19-0) replaced fellow Maryland school Damascus in the 15th spot this week, while Minnesota’s Rosemount (17-2) at No. 20 and Missouri’s Diamond (27-3) at No. 24 round out the Super 25 newcomers.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – May 19, 2022

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 36-0 | Previous Rank: 1

2. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 24-0 | Previous Rank: 4

3. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 31-0 | Previous Rank: 5

4. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 27-0 | Previous Rank: 6

5. Riverton (Utah)

Record: 21-1 | Previous Rank: 7

6. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 27-2 | Previous Rank: 3

7. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 21-2 | Previous Rank: 8

8. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 31-3 | Previous Rank: 8

9. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 23-0 | Previous Rank: 17

10. Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Record: 31-1 | Previous Rank: 2

11. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)

Record: 23-1 | Previous Rank: 11

12. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 29-2 | Previous Rank: 10

13. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 25-2 | Previous Rank: 13

14. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 25-2 | Previous Rank: 14

15. Patterson Mill (Md.)

Record: 19-0 | Previous Rank: NR

16. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 20-2 | Previous Rank: 12

17. Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.)

Record: 23-1 | Previous Rank: 16

18. Monroe-Woodbury (N.Y.)

Record: 17-0 | Previous Rank: 18

19. Concord (N.H.)

Record: 20-0 | Previous Rank: 19

20. Rosemount (Minn.)

Record: 17-2 | Previous Rank: NR

21. Allen Park (Mich.)

Record: 26-1-1 | Previous Rank: 20

22. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 20-3-1 | Previous Rank: 24

23. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 23

24. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 27-3 | Previous Rank: NR

25. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 24-3 | Previous Rank: 25

Dropped out:

Damascus (Md.), Deer Park (Texas) and Marist (Ill.).

About the NFCA:

The NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches. Known for its highly-regarded coaches polls and All-America awards, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels: from podcasts to awards, to in-person events and National Convention.