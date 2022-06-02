USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —Undefeated Lake Creek swept its latest playoff series to remain atop the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for an 11th week.

The (39-0) Lions closed out their best-of-three series with Santa Fe with a 7-2 victory last Thursday and advanced to Friday’s Texas Class 5A final four matchup with Rock Hill. The winner will play either Aledo or Georgetown in Saturday’s state championship.

Meanwhile, the rest of the top eight remained unchanged. No. 2 Roncalli (30-0) plays Pendleton Heights on Saturday for a berth in the Indiana state 4A semis later that night, while fourth-ranked Riverton (28-1) defeated West, 14-0 and 11-1, in the best-of-three championship series to win its second straight Utah Class 6A crown.

Sixth-ranked Lakewood Ranch (30-2) defeated Lake Brantley, who had dealt the Mustangs their only two losses of the season in March, 8-2, in last Saturday’s Florida state 7A final. Afterward, the coaching staff had more softball on their minds, as T.J. Goelz and wife Liz hopped on a plane to Blacksburg, Va., to see daughter Avery, a sophomore at the University of Florida, go 2-for-2 with three RBI to help the Gators advance to the NCAA Women’s College World Series. Another daughter, Kinsey, is a redshirt senior for Florida.

New York’s Monroe-Woodbury (23-0) was this week’s big mover, going from 17th to ninth on the strength of a 12-0 state Class AA subregional rout of North Rockland that extended the Crusaders’ perfect season.

No. 14 Watkins Memorial (28-2) is the lone newcomer to the Super 25. The Warriors play an Ohio Division I final four game against Springfield later today for the right to possibly face No. 25 Lakota West (27-3) in the state final.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – June 2, 2022

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 39-0 | Previous Rank: 1

2. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 30-0 | Previous Rank: 2

3. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 32-0 | Previous Rank: 3

4. Riverton (Utah)

Record: 28-1 | Previous Rank: 4

5. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 30-1 | Previous Rank: 5

6. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 30-2 | Previous Rank: 6

7. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 28-0 | Previous Rank: 7

8. Rockridge (Ill.)

Record: 33-0 | Previous Rank: 8

9. Monroe-Woodbury (N.Y.)

Record: 23-0 | Previous Rank: 17

10. Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Record: 32-1 | Previous Rank: 11

11. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 31-3 | Previous Rank: 9

12. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 21-3 | Previous Rank: 10

13. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 33-2 | Previous Rank: 13

14. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 28-2 | Previous Rank: NR

15. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)

Record: 26-2 | Previous Rank: 12

16. Patterson Mill (Md.)

Record: 21-1 | Previous Rank: 14

17. Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.)

Record: 27-2 | Previous Rank: 16

18. Concord (N.H.)

Record: 24-1 | Previous Rank: 18

19. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 25-3 | Previous Rank: 21

20. Rosemount (Minn.)

Record: 19-3 | Previous Rank: 19

21. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 27-4 | Previous Rank: 20

22. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 23-4-1 | Previous Rank: 22

23. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 23

24. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 24

25. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 27-3 | Previous Rank: 25

Dropped out:

Jackson (Wash.).

About the NFCA:

The NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches. Known for its highly-regarded coaches polls and All-America awards, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels: from podcasts to awards, to in-person events and National Convention.