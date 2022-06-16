USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second straight Indiana Class 4A crown helped Roncalli solidify the No. 2 spot behind Lake Creek in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.

Texas 5A titlist Lake Creek (41-0) continued as the top team for a 13th week, while the (33-0) Royals stayed right on their heels with last Saturday’s 16-0 rout of Harrison in the state final.

Keagan Rothrock, the Gatorade National Player of the Year for a second straight season, tossed a two-hit shutout in the championship game, striking out 15 of the 24 batters she faced on 94 pitches. She broke a number of her own single-season school records from Roncalli’s 2021 title run, including wins (28), strikeouts (382) and shutouts (19) in the circle, and had 14 home runs and 55 RBI (tied with fellow junior Abbey Hofmann) on offense.

Roncalli will enter 2023 on a 46-game win streak, just one from matching Lake Central’s record 47 straight, and is only the second team in state history with 40 consecutive victories.

Meanwhile, No. 7 Monroe-Woodbury (26-0) completed its undefeated season with two victories last Saturday. The Crusaders first beat Lancaster, 4-3, in the New York state Class AA semifinals, then topped Liverpool, 4-2, in the championship. Senior Brianna Roberts threw 160 strikes among her 222 pitches across the two contests to close her stellar high school career.

A loss to Exeter in the New Hampshire state Division I final cost Concord (26-2) two places this week, falling from 15th to No. 17, which was the only movement in the rankings.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – June 16, 2022

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 41-0 | Previous Rank: 1

2. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 33-0 | Previous Rank: 2

3. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 32-0 | Previous Rank: 3

4. Riverton (Utah)

Record: 28-1 | Previous Rank: 4

5. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 30-1 | Previous Rank: 5

6. Rockridge (Ill.)

Record: 35-0 | Previous Rank: 6

7. Monroe-Woodbury (N.Y.)

Record: 26-0 | Previous Rank: 7

8. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 30-1 | Previous Rank: 8

9. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 30-2 | Previous Rank: 9

10. Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Record: 34-1 | Previous Rank: 10

11. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 31-3 | Previous Rank: 11

12. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 21-3 | Previous Rank: 12

13. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 33-2 | Previous Rank: 13

14. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)

Record: 28-2 | Previous Rank: 14

15. Patterson Mill (Md.)

Record: 21-1 | Previous Rank: 16

16. Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.)

Record: 27-2 | Previous Rank: 17

17. Concord (N.H.)

Record: 26-2 | Previous Rank: 15

18. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 18

19. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 28-3 | Previous Rank: 19

20. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 25-3 | Previous Rank: 20

21. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 27-4 | Previous Rank: 21

22. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 23-4-1 | Previous Rank: 22

23. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 23

24. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 24

25. Rosemount (Minn.)

Record: 21-4 | Previous Rank: 25

Dropped out:

None.

About the NFCA:

The NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches. Known for its highly-regarded coaches polls and All-America awards, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels: from podcasts to awards, to in-person events and National Convention.