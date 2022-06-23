USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unbeaten teams comprise half of the top 10 teams in the latest USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.

Texas 5A titlist Lake Creek (41-0) leads the way as the top-ranked team for a 14th week, while Roncalli (33-0) and Benton (32-0) in the next two spots also had perfect 2022 campaigns.

No. 6 Rockridge (35-0) and seventh-ranked Monroe-Woodbury (26-0) are the other two teams in the poll who did not lose a game this season. Rockridge is the first Illinois team to have back-to-back unbeaten seasons, while the New York state Class AA titlist Crusaders will look very different next year without star pitcher Brianna Roberts and potentially also her mom, head coach Penny Roberts, who is mulling whether she wants to continue leading the squad.

Utah’s Riverton (28-1) and Ohio’s Anthony Wayne (30-1) remained highly regarded despite having one blemish on their record in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, while No. 8 Donovan Catholic (30-1) suffered its lone loss to fellow state titlist Haddon Heights in New Jersey’s Tournament of Champions. The Griffins had just won a third-straight state Non-Public A crown and were riding a 48-game win streak at the time.

Ninth-ranked Lakewood Ranch (30-2) avenged two early losses to Lake Brantley with a 8-2 victory over the Patriots in the Florida state Class 7A championship, and No. 10 Oaks Christian (34-1) closed the year with three California playoff triumphs after a mid-May loss to Los Alamitos snapped the Lions’ 31-game win streak.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – June 23, 2022

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 41-0 | Previous Rank: 1

2. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 33-0 | Previous Rank: 2

3. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 32-0 | Previous Rank: 3

4. Riverton (Utah)

Record: 28-1 | Previous Rank: 4

5. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 30-1 | Previous Rank: 5

6. Rockridge (Ill.)

Record: 35-0 | Previous Rank: 6

7. Monroe-Woodbury (N.Y.)

Record: 26-0 | Previous Rank: 7

8. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 30-1 | Previous Rank: 8

9. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 30-2 | Previous Rank: 9

10. Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Record: 34-1 | Previous Rank: 10

11. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 31-3 | Previous Rank: 11

12. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 21-3 | Previous Rank: 12

13. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 33-2 | Previous Rank: 13

14. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)

Record: 28-2 | Previous Rank: 14

15. Patterson Mill (Md.)

Record: 21-1 | Previous Rank: 15

16. Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.)

Record: 27-2 | Previous Rank: 16

17. Concord (N.H.)

Record: 26-2 | Previous Rank: 17

18. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 18

19. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 28-3 | Previous Rank: 19

20. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 25-3 | Previous Rank: 20

21. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 27-4 | Previous Rank: 21

22. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 23-4-1 | Previous Rank: 22

23. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 23

24. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 24

25. Rosemount (Minn.)

Record: 21-4 | Previous Rank: 25

Dropped out:

None.

