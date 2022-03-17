USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eight-time reigning Mississippi state Class 5A champion Neshoba Central won two games this past week to remain the top team in the 2022 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a 13th straight week, dating to April 8, 2021.
The (6-0) Rockets beat East Webster, 8-5, last Thursday — which snapped their streak of five straight games with at least 16 runs scored — then returned to scoring form in a 13-1 rout of Leake Central last Friday. Neshoba plays one-loss Northwest Rankin (8-1) on Saturday.
The teams below them in an unchanged top five continued to win also, going a combined 11-0 since last week’s first ranking. No. 2 Lakewood Ranch (9-0) won twice, while No. 3 Lake Creek (19-0) added four victories, fourth-ranked West Monroe (12-0) had three, and No. 5 Clovis North (6-0) recorded two.
California’s unbeaten South (11-0) joins the poll at No. 6, while Park Vista (5-0), John Curtis (19-1), Byrnes (4-0) and Roncalli (0-0) round out the top 10.
No. 11 Riverton (7-0) and No. 25 Owosso (0-0) are the two other newcomers this week.
State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.
USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – March 17, 2022
1. Neshoba Central (Miss.)
Record: 6-0 | Previous Rank: 1
2. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)
Record: 9-0 | Previous Rank: 2
3. Lake Creek (Texas)
Record: 19-0 | Previous Rank: 3
4. West Monroe (La.)
Record: 12-0 | Previous Rank: 4
5. Clovis North (Calif.)
Record: 6-0 | Previous Rank: 5
6. South (Calif.)
Record: 11-0 | Previous Rank: NR
7. Park Vista (Fla.)
Record: 5-0 | Previous Rank: 8
8. John Curtis (La.)
Record: 19-1 | Previous Rank: 6
9. Byrnes (S.C.)
Record: 4-0 | Previous Rank: 11
10. Roncalli (Ind.)
Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 12
11. Riverton (Utah)
Record: 7-0 | Previous Rank: NR
12. Deer Park (Texas)
Record: 22-2 | Previous Rank: 14
13. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)
Record: 12-2-1 | Previous Rank: 15
14. Xavier College Prep (Ariz.)
Record: 10-2 | Previous Rank: 10
15. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)
Record: 13-2 | Previous Rank: 13
16. New Palestine (Ind.)
Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 16
17. Marist (Ill.)
Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 17
18. Bentonville (Ark.)
Record: 4-0 | Previous Rank: 18
19. South Caldwell (N.C.)
Record: 2-0 | Previous Rank: 19
20. Lakota West (Ohio)
Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 20
21. Alexander Central (N.C.)
Record: 7-0 | Previous Rank: 22
21. Keystone (Ohio)
Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 21
23. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)
Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 23
24. Lexington (S.C.)
Record: 4-0 | Previous Rank: 25
25. Owosso (Mich.)
Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: NR
Dropped out:
Beaumont (Calif.), Georgetown (Texas) and Southern Alamance (N.C.).
2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee