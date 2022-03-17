USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eight-time reigning Mississippi state Class 5A champion Neshoba Central won two games this past week to remain the top team in the 2022 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a 13th straight week, dating to April 8, 2021.

The (6-0) Rockets beat East Webster, 8-5, last Thursday — which snapped their streak of five straight games with at least 16 runs scored — then returned to scoring form in a 13-1 rout of Leake Central last Friday. Neshoba plays one-loss Northwest Rankin (8-1) on Saturday.

The teams below them in an unchanged top five continued to win also, going a combined 11-0 since last week’s first ranking. No. 2 Lakewood Ranch (9-0) won twice, while No. 3 Lake Creek (19-0) added four victories, fourth-ranked West Monroe (12-0) had three, and No. 5 Clovis North (6-0) recorded two.

California’s unbeaten South (11-0) joins the poll at No. 6, while Park Vista (5-0), John Curtis (19-1), Byrnes (4-0) and Roncalli (0-0) round out the top 10.

No. 11 Riverton (7-0) and No. 25 Owosso (0-0) are the two other newcomers this week.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – March 17, 2022

1. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 6-0 | Previous Rank: 1

2. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 9-0 | Previous Rank: 2

3. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 19-0 | Previous Rank: 3

4. West Monroe (La.)

Record: 12-0 | Previous Rank: 4

5. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 6-0 | Previous Rank: 5

6. South (Calif.)

Record: 11-0 | Previous Rank: NR

7. Park Vista (Fla.)

Record: 5-0 | Previous Rank: 8

8. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 19-1 | Previous Rank: 6

9. Byrnes (S.C.)

Record: 4-0 | Previous Rank: 11

10. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 12

11. Riverton (Utah)

Record: 7-0 | Previous Rank: NR

12. Deer Park (Texas)

Record: 22-2 | Previous Rank: 14

13. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

Record: 12-2-1 | Previous Rank: 15

14. Xavier College Prep (Ariz.)

Record: 10-2 | Previous Rank: 10

15. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

Record: 13-2 | Previous Rank: 13

16. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 16

17. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 17

18. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 4-0 | Previous Rank: 18

19. South Caldwell (N.C.)

Record: 2-0 | Previous Rank: 19

20. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 20

21. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 7-0 | Previous Rank: 22

21. Keystone (Ohio)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 21

23. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 23

24. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 4-0 | Previous Rank: 25

25. Owosso (Mich.)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: NR

Dropped out:

Beaumont (Calif.), Georgetown (Texas) and Southern Alamance (N.C.).

2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee

