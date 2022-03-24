USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unbeaten Lake Creek continued to take care of business and benefited from rare losses for both of the top two teams to claim the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 this week.

The (20-0) Lions rolled past Porter, 8-0, on Tuesday in their only game to dethrone Neshoba Central at the top, where the (7-1) Rockets had lived for the past 13 weeks, dating to April 8, 2021. Neshoba lost 2-0 last Saturday to one-loss Northwest Rankin, which snapped a 53-game win streak for the eight-time reigning Mississippi state Class 5A champions, who are a stunning 117-2 over their last 119 contests.

Meanwhile, Lakewood Ranch (9-1) was routed Wednesday night at unbeaten Lake Brantley to fall out of the No. 2 spot. It was just the Mustangs’ fourth loss in their last 81 games. Lakewood Ranch gets a chance for revenge against the Patriots tonight at home.

Clovis North (9-0) moves into the second spot, while West Monroe (17-1), which went 5-1 this past week, is the new No. 3 squad. Neshoba and Lakewood Ranch move to the bottom of a reshuffled top five.

A pair of newcomers — California’s unbeaten Oaks Christian and Villa Park (both 13-0) — jump right into the mix at six and seven, respectively. Oaks Christian has allowed zero runs over its last four games, and no runs in 10 of 13 games this season, while outscoring opponents 108-5, and Villa Park has continued to roll after winning the prestigious Dave Kops Tournament of Champions two weeks ago. Washington’s Jackson (13-0) is the other new team this week at No. 16.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – March 24, 2022

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 20-0 | Previous Rank: 3

2. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 9-0 | Previous Rank: 5

3. West Monroe (La.)

Record: 17-1 | Previous Rank: 4

4. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 7-1 | Previous Rank: 1

5. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 9-1 | Previous Rank: 2

6. Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Record: 13-0 | Previous Rank: NR

7. Villa Park (Calif.)

Record: 13-0 | Previous Rank: NR

8. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 20-1 | Previous Rank: 8

9. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 10

10. Riverton (Utah)

Record: 9-0 | Previous Rank: 11

11. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 2-0 | Previous Rank: 17

12. South (Calif.)

Record: 14-1 | Previous Rank: 6

13. Deer Park (Texas)

Record: 24-2 | Previous Rank: 12

14. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

Record: 14-2-1 | Previous Rank: 13

15. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 0-0-1 | Previous Rank: 16

16. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 13-0 | Previous Rank: NR

17. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 4-0 | Previous Rank: 18

18. South Caldwell (N.C.)

Record: 4-0 | Previous Rank: 19

19. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 20

20. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 10-0 | Previous Rank: 21

21. Byrnes (S.C.)

Record: 7-2 | Previous Rank: 9

22. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 7-0 | Previous Rank: 24

23. Keystone (Ohio)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 21

24. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 23

25. Owosso (Mich.)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 25

Dropped out:

Park Vista (Fla.), Xavier College Prep (Ariz.) and Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

