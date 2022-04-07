USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unbeaten Lake Creek scored two more lopsided victories to remain the No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a third-straight week.

The (24-0) Lions defeated New Caney, 13-2, last Friday, then breezed by Dayton, 9-1, on Tuesday. NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic titlist Lake Creek has now won 62 of its last 64 games, with just a pair of playoff losses last May to eventual Texas 5A state champion Barbers Hill over that span. The Lions have outscored their opponents 195-26 this season.

Undefeated California schools Oaks Christian and Clovis North swapped places at No. 2 and 3 this week. Oaks Christian (17-0) won three games, while Clovis North (11-0) captured the only game on its schedule. The two have combined to outscore opponents 207-10 over 28 contests.

Villa Park (17-3) dropped from fourth to sixth after losing three of its last five, moving perennial powers Neshoba Central (15-2) and Lakewood Ranch (13-2) back up one place apiece.

Meanwhile, Marist’s 11-10 slugfest loss to Minooka on Wednesday allowed Jackson (9-0) to leapfrog into the No. 9 spot, and Lincoln-Way Central (5-1-1), which tied Marist 5-5 in nine innings on Monday, joins the poll at No. 24.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 7, 2022

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 24-0 | Previous Rank: 1

2. Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Record: 17-0 | Previous Rank: 3

3. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 11-0 | Previous Rank: 2

4. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 15-2 | Previous Rank: 5

5. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 13-2 | Previous Rank: 6

6. Villa Park (Calif.)

Record: 17-3 | Previous Rank: 4

7. Riverton (Utah)

Record: 12-0 | Previous Rank: 7

8. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 8

9. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 9-0 | Previous Rank: 10

10. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 3-1-1 | Previous Rank: 9

11. Pineville (La.)

Record: 28-1 | Previous Rank: 13

12. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 14-1 | Previous Rank: 11

13. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 16-1 | Previous Rank: 12

14. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 26-2 | Previous Rank: 14

15. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

Record: 26-2-1 | Previous Rank: 15

16. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 19-1 | Previous Rank: 17

17. Deer Park (Texas)

Record: 26-2 | Previous Rank: 16

18. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)

Record: 8-1 | Previous Rank: 18

19. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 0-0-1 | Previous Rank: 19

20. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 8-0 | Previous Rank: 21

21. Damascus (Md.)

Record: 7-0 | Previous Rank: 23

22. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 2-0 | Previous Rank: 24

23. South Caldwell (N.C.)

Record: 7-1 | Previous Rank: 20

24. Lincoln-Way Central (Ill.)

Record: 5-1-1 | Previous Rank: 18

25. Owosso (Mich.)

Record: 0-0 | Previous Rank: 25

Dropped out:

Hermiston (Ore.)

