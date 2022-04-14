USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unbeaten Lake Creek scored two more lopsided victories to continue its hold on the top spot in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a fourth-straight week.

The (26-0) Lions beat Montgomery and Porter by a combined 19-1 margin, and the NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic titlists have now won 64 of their last 66 games.

Meanwhile, Oaks Christian (20-0), Clovis North (15-0), Neshoba Central (18-2) and Lakewood Ranch (16-2) all kept winning as well, to round out an unchanged first five. Losses by Villa Park (18-4) and Riverton (13-1) allowed undefeated Roncalli (2-0) and Jackson (10-0), and one-loss Marist (6-1-1) to move past them in the top 10.

Perennial powers Eastern Alamance (12-1) and New Palestine (3-0-1) won four and three contests, respectively, to climb a poll-best four places apiece. Unbeaten Lincoln-Way West (6-0) is this week’s newcomer, replacing Lincoln-Way Central (5-3-1), which went a different direction with two losses.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 14, 2022

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 26-0 | Previous Rank: 1

2. Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Record: 20-0 | Previous Rank: 2

3. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 15-0 | Previous Rank: 3

4. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 18-2 | Previous Rank: 4

5. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 16-2 | Previous Rank: 5

6. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 2-0 | Previous Rank: 8

7. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 10-0 | Previous Rank: 9

8. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 6-1-1 | Previous Rank: 10

9. Riverton (Utah)

Record: 13-1 | Previous Rank: 7

10. Villa Park (Calif.)

Record: 18-4 | Previous Rank: 6

11. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 17-1 | Previous Rank: 12

12. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 17-1 | Previous Rank: 13

13. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 21-1 | Previous Rank: 16

14. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)

Record: 12-1 | Previous Rank: 18

15. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 3-0-1 | Previous Rank: 19

16. Pineville (La.)

Record: 31-2 | Previous Rank: 11

17. Deer Park (Texas)

Record: 29-2 | Previous Rank: 17

18. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 27-3 | Previous Rank: 14

19. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

Record: 28-3-1 | Previous Rank: 15

20. Damascus (Md.)

Record: 9-0 | Previous Rank: 21

21. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 5-0 | Previous Rank: 22

22. South Caldwell (N.C.)

Record: 10-1 | Previous Rank: 23

23. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 9-1 | Previous Rank: 20

24. Lincoln-Way West (Ill.)

Record: 6-0 | Previous Rank: NR

25. Owosso (Mich.)

Record: 1-0 | Previous Rank: 25

Dropped out:

Lincoln-Way Central (Ill.)

