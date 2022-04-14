USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unbeaten Lake Creek scored two more lopsided victories to continue its hold on the top spot in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a fourth-straight week.
The (26-0) Lions beat Montgomery and Porter by a combined 19-1 margin, and the NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic titlists have now won 64 of their last 66 games.
Meanwhile, Oaks Christian (20-0), Clovis North (15-0), Neshoba Central (18-2) and Lakewood Ranch (16-2) all kept winning as well, to round out an unchanged first five. Losses by Villa Park (18-4) and Riverton (13-1) allowed undefeated Roncalli (2-0) and Jackson (10-0), and one-loss Marist (6-1-1) to move past them in the top 10.
Perennial powers Eastern Alamance (12-1) and New Palestine (3-0-1) won four and three contests, respectively, to climb a poll-best four places apiece. Unbeaten Lincoln-Way West (6-0) is this week’s newcomer, replacing Lincoln-Way Central (5-3-1), which went a different direction with two losses.
State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.
USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 14, 2022
1. Lake Creek (Texas)
Record: 26-0 | Previous Rank: 1
2. Oaks Christian (Calif.)
Record: 20-0 | Previous Rank: 2
3. Clovis North (Calif.)
Record: 15-0 | Previous Rank: 3
4. Neshoba Central (Miss.)
Record: 18-2 | Previous Rank: 4
5. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)
Record: 16-2 | Previous Rank: 5
6. Roncalli (Ind.)
Record: 2-0 | Previous Rank: 8
7. Jackson (Wash.)
Record: 10-0 | Previous Rank: 9
8. Marist (Ill.)
Record: 6-1-1 | Previous Rank: 10
9. Riverton (Utah)
Record: 13-1 | Previous Rank: 7
10. Villa Park (Calif.)
Record: 18-4 | Previous Rank: 6
11. Alexander Central (N.C.)
Record: 17-1 | Previous Rank: 12
12. Lexington (S.C.)
Record: 17-1 | Previous Rank: 13
13. North Augusta (S.C.)
Record: 21-1 | Previous Rank: 16
14. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)
Record: 12-1 | Previous Rank: 18
15. New Palestine (Ind.)
Record: 3-0-1 | Previous Rank: 19
16. Pineville (La.)
Record: 31-2 | Previous Rank: 11
17. Deer Park (Texas)
Record: 29-2 | Previous Rank: 17
18. John Curtis (La.)
Record: 27-3 | Previous Rank: 14
19. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)
Record: 28-3-1 | Previous Rank: 15
20. Damascus (Md.)
Record: 9-0 | Previous Rank: 21
21. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)
Record: 5-0 | Previous Rank: 22
22. South Caldwell (N.C.)
Record: 10-1 | Previous Rank: 23
23. Lakota West (Ohio)
Record: 9-1 | Previous Rank: 20
24. Lincoln-Way West (Ill.)
Record: 6-0 | Previous Rank: NR
25. Owosso (Mich.)
Record: 1-0 | Previous Rank: 25
Dropped out:
Lincoln-Way Central (Ill.)
2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee