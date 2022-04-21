USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unbeaten Lake Creek won two more games, by a convincing 24-0 margin, to keep rolling along as the No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a fifth-straight week.

The (28-0) Lions beat Kingwood Park, 8-0, last Thursday, and rocked Cleveland, 16-0, on Tuesday. Lake Creek, which has won 66 of its last 68 games, plays Caney Creek on Friday at home. The Lions already have a win over Caney Creek this season: 12-1 on March 29.

Meanwhile, most of the Super 25 remains unchanged, including the entire top 10. The only changes this week stemmed from losses by Alexander Central (17-2) and Hewitt-Trussville (33-4-1).

Alexander Central lost a one-run game, 2-1, to fellow-ranked squad South Caldwell (11-1) last Thursday, while Hewitt-Trussville fell to Fairhope, 7-5, on Saturday at the Berry Strong Tournament.

Lakota West (12-3) lost 12-8 to a solid Floyd Central program and 12-1 to No. 6 Roncalli (6-0) on Saturday, but also added three victories, including Wednesday’s 14-0 triumph over Princeton that gave head coach Keith Castner his 500th win, to keep the Firebirds at No. 23.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 21, 2022

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 28-0 | Previous Rank: 1

2. Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Record: 21-0 | Previous Rank: 2

3. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 16-0 | Previous Rank: 3

4. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 22-2 | Previous Rank: 4

5. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 18-2 | Previous Rank: 5

6. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 6-0 | Previous Rank: 6

7. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 14-0 | Previous Rank: 7

8. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 10-1-1 | Previous Rank: 8

9. Riverton (Utah)

Record: 16-1 | Previous Rank: 9

10. Villa Park (Calif.)

Record: 20-4 | Previous Rank: 10

11. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 18-1 | Previous Rank: 12

12. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 22-1 | Previous Rank: 13

13. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)

Record: 14-1 | Previous Rank: 14

14. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 6-0-1 | Previous Rank: 15

15. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 17-2 | Previous Rank: 11

16. Pineville (La.)

Record: 32-2 | Previous Rank: 16

17. Deer Park (Texas)

Record: 30-2 | Previous Rank: 17

18. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 27-3 | Previous Rank: 18

19. Damascus (Md.)

Record: 10-0 | Previous Rank: 20

20. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 7-0 | Previous Rank: 21

21. South Caldwell (N.C.)

Record: 11-1 | Previous Rank: 22

22. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

Record: 33-4-1 | Previous Rank: 19

23. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 12-3 | Previous Rank: 23

24. Lincoln-Way West (Ill.)

Record: 9-1 | Previous Rank: 24

25. Owosso (Mich.)

Record: 2-0 | Previous Rank: 25

Dropped out:

None.

2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee

