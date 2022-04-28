USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two more wins kept Lake Creek unbeaten and firmly in the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a sixth-straight week.
The (30-0) Lions rolled past Caney Creek for the second time in less than a month, 11-1, last Friday, then edged Katy, 1-0, on Tuesday. Lake Creek has now won 68 of its last 70 games.
For the second week in a row, most of the teams in the Super 25 remain unchanged, including the top 10. Riverton (18-1) and Marist (11-2-1) swapped the No. 8 and No. 9 positions, though.
Elsewhere, Deer Park (31-2), Damascus (12-0) and Donovan Catholic (9-0) all kept winning to jump ahead of Pineville (33-3), which lost 4-3 in eight innings to Sam Houston on Saturday in the Louisiana state Class 5A quarterfinals.
Unbeaten Monroe-Woodbury (10-0) makes its Super 25 debut this week at No. 19, also just ahead of Pineville, while the other newcomer is No. 22 South Lyon (5-1), which replaces fellow Michigan school Owosso on the list.
State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.
USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 28, 2022
1. Lake Creek (Texas)
Record: 30-0 | Previous Rank: 1
2. Oaks Christian (Calif.)
Record: 27-0 | Previous Rank: 2
3. Clovis North (Calif.)
Record: 17-1 | Previous Rank: 3
4. Neshoba Central (Miss.)
Record: 23-2 | Previous Rank: 4
5. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)
Record: 22-2 | Previous Rank: 5
6. Roncalli (Ind.)
Record: 11-0 | Previous Rank: 6
7. Jackson (Wash.)
Record: 15-0 | Previous Rank: 7
8. Riverton (Utah)
Record: 18-1 | Previous Rank: 9
9. Marist (Ill.)
Record: 11-2-1 | Previous Rank: 8
10. Villa Park (Calif.)
Record: 23-4 | Previous Rank: 10
11. Lexington (S.C.)
Record: 19-1 | Previous Rank: 11
12. North Augusta (S.C.)
Record: 23-1 | Previous Rank: 12
13. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)
Record: 16-1 | Previous Rank: 13
14. New Palestine (Ind.)
Record: 11-0-1 | Previous Rank: 14
15. Alexander Central (N.C.)
Record: 18-2 | Previous Rank: 15
16. Deer Park (Texas)
Record: 31-2 | Previous Rank: 17
17. Damascus (Md.)
Record: 12-0 | Previous Rank: 19
18. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)
Record: 9-0 | Previous Rank: 20
19. Monroe-Woodbury (N.Y.)
Record: 10-0 | Previous Rank: NR
20. Pineville (La.)
Record: 33-3 | Previous Rank: 16
21. John Curtis (La.)
Record: 27-3 | Previous Rank: 18
22. South Lyon (Mich.)
Record: 5-1 | Previous Rank: NR
23. South Caldwell (N.C.)
Record: 12-2 | Previous Rank: 21
24. Lakota West (Ohio)
Record: 18-3 | Previous Rank: 23
25. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)
Record: 37-5-1 | Previous Rank: 22
Dropped out:
Lincoln-Way West (Ill.) and Owosso (Mich.).
2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee