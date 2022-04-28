USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two more wins kept Lake Creek unbeaten and firmly in the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a sixth-straight week.

The (30-0) Lions rolled past Caney Creek for the second time in less than a month, 11-1, last Friday, then edged Katy, 1-0, on Tuesday. Lake Creek has now won 68 of its last 70 games.

For the second week in a row, most of the teams in the Super 25 remain unchanged, including the top 10. Riverton (18-1) and Marist (11-2-1) swapped the No. 8 and No. 9 positions, though.

Elsewhere, Deer Park (31-2), Damascus (12-0) and Donovan Catholic (9-0) all kept winning to jump ahead of Pineville (33-3), which lost 4-3 in eight innings to Sam Houston on Saturday in the Louisiana state Class 5A quarterfinals.

Unbeaten Monroe-Woodbury (10-0) makes its Super 25 debut this week at No. 19, also just ahead of Pineville, while the other newcomer is No. 22 South Lyon (5-1), which replaces fellow Michigan school Owosso on the list.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 28, 2022

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 30-0 | Previous Rank: 1

2. Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Record: 27-0 | Previous Rank: 2

3. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 17-1 | Previous Rank: 3

4. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 23-2 | Previous Rank: 4

5. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 22-2 | Previous Rank: 5

6. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 11-0 | Previous Rank: 6

7. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 15-0 | Previous Rank: 7

8. Riverton (Utah)

Record: 18-1 | Previous Rank: 9

9. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 11-2-1 | Previous Rank: 8

10. Villa Park (Calif.)

Record: 23-4 | Previous Rank: 10

11. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 19-1 | Previous Rank: 11

12. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 23-1 | Previous Rank: 12

13. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)

Record: 16-1 | Previous Rank: 13

14. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 11-0-1 | Previous Rank: 14

15. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 18-2 | Previous Rank: 15

16. Deer Park (Texas)

Record: 31-2 | Previous Rank: 17

17. Damascus (Md.)

Record: 12-0 | Previous Rank: 19

18. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 9-0 | Previous Rank: 20

19. Monroe-Woodbury (N.Y.)

Record: 10-0 | Previous Rank: NR

20. Pineville (La.)

Record: 33-3 | Previous Rank: 16

21. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 27-3 | Previous Rank: 18

22. South Lyon (Mich.)

Record: 5-1 | Previous Rank: NR

23. South Caldwell (N.C.)

Record: 12-2 | Previous Rank: 21

24. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 18-3 | Previous Rank: 23

25. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

Record: 37-5-1 | Previous Rank: 22

Dropped out:

Lincoln-Way West (Ill.) and Owosso (Mich.).

2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee

