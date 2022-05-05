USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Creek and Oaks Christian — the two teams with Lion mascots atop the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 — kept winning to remain undefeated and in full control with playoff games looming.

No. 1 Lake Creek (32-0) has started the Texas 5A tournament already, beating Magnolia twice last week to set up a best-of-three with Weiss in the next round starting on Friday. The Lions have now won 70 of their last 72 contests.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Oaks Christian (28-0) opens the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section playoffs with a matchup against Valley View later today.

Fellow California school Clovis North (19-1) remains third in the rankings, while eight-time reigning Mississippi Class 5A champion and No. 4 team Neshoba Central (25-2) has Saltillo standing between itself and another state final four berth. Fifth-ranked Lakewood Ranch (24-2) has a Florida 7A, District 8 playoff contest today versus Venice.

No. 6 Roncalli (17-0) beat a pair of ranked teams — Marist and New Palestine — on Saturday to maintain its position, while undefeated newcomers Benton (27-0) and Anthony Wayne (20-0) both made a big statement by debuting in the top 10.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – May 5, 2022

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 32-0 | Previous Rank: 1

2. Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Record: 28-0 | Previous Rank: 2

3. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 19-1 | Previous Rank: 3

4. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 25-2 | Previous Rank: 4

5. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 24-2 | Previous Rank: 5

6. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 17-0 | Previous Rank: 6

7. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 27-0 | Previous Rank: NR

8. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 20-0 | Previous Rank: NR

9. Riverton (Utah)

Record: 21-1 | Previous Rank: 8

10. Villa Park (Calif.)

Record: 23-4 | Previous Rank: 10

11. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 25-1 | Previous Rank: 12

12. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)

Record: 18-1 | Previous Rank: 13

13. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 16-1 | Previous Rank: 7

14. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 20-2 | Previous Rank: 11

15. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 21-2 | Previous Rank: 15

16. Deer Park (Texas)

Record: 33-2 | Previous Rank: 16

17. Damascus (Md.)

Record: 16-0 | Previous Rank: 17

18. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 16-0 | Previous Rank: 18

19. Monroe-Woodbury (N.Y.)

Record: 13-0 | Previous Rank: 19

20. Allen Park (Mich.)

Record: 15-0-1 | Previous Rank: NR

21. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 13-2-1 | Previous Rank: 14

22. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 15-4-1 | Previous Rank: 9

23. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 21

24. South Caldwell (N.C.)

Record: 14-2 | Previous Rank: 23

25. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 22-3 | Previous Rank: 24

Dropped out:

Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.), Pineville (La.) and South Lyon (Mich.)

