The USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings enter its 41st edition in 2022, kicking off another exciting season of the iconic franchise that began in 1982.

Last year, the 40th anniversary added a historical footnote to the overall results, with Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) capturing the program’s fifth Super 25 crown, which tied them with football powerhouse De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) for the most all-time.

Will the Monarchs make it a record sixth nod?

Head coach Bruce Rollinson’s team enters the opening Super 25 as the No. 1 team, but the schools making a push behind them—within California and across the nation—are some of the most talented football programs in recent years.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 — August 30, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 24-21

2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. Allen (Texas) 52-14

3. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Mallard Creek (N.C.) 56-7

4. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. East St. Louis (Ill.) 20-13

5. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. IMG Academy (Fla.) 20-14

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) 48-37

7. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. The Woodlands (Texas) 49-21

8. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 42-7

9. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.) 49-14

10. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. South Oak Cliff (Texas) 23-10

11. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 1-1 | Last Result: lost to Mater Dei (Calif.) 24-21

12. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Los Alamitos (Calif.) 56-27

13. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. Ridge Point (Texas) 44-14

14. Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Record: 0-0 | 2022 Opener: Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

15. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 0-1 | Last Result: lost to Miami Central (Fla.) 20-14

16. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Central Catholic (Texas) 42-10

17. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. St. John’s (D.C.) 35-28

18. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 0-0 | 2022 Opener: Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)

19. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. Wharton (Fla.) 24-13

20. Katy (Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. Clear Springs (Texas) 49-16

21. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Eagle’s Landing (Ga.) 44-14

22. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Trinity (Ky.) 28-3

23. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. Rockwall-Heath 47-14

24. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. St. Augustine (La.) 35-10

25. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Thompson (Ala.) 24-14