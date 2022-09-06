Week 2 of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings welcomes two new teams to the mix, with Saguaro (Ariz.) and DeSoto (Texas) dropping out after tough losses to Bergen Catholic (N.J.) and St. Frances Academy (Md.), respectively.

Meanwhile, a handful of other teams continued to shine, leapfrogging the competition and making a solid push to the top of the list—where California powerhouses St. John Bosco and Mater Dei still hold strong.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 —Sept. 6, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Centennial (Calif.) 43-20 | PR: 1

2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Bishop Amat (Calif.) 42-7 | PR: 2

3. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. DeSoto (Texas) 47-7 | PR: 4

4. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. North Cobb (Ga.) 21-14 | PR: 3

5. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 5

6. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Saguaro (Ariz.) 28-7 | PR: 9

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Fort Myers (Fla.) 42-0 | PR: 6

8. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Spring (Texas) 42-0 | PR: 7

9. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Jones (Fla.) 44-21 | PR: 10

10. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 2-1 | Last Result: def. St. Louis (Honolulu) 56-14 | PR: 11

11. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Judson (Texas) 47-14 | PR: 13

12. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Lake Gibson (Fla.) 42-14 | PR: 12

13. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 63-7 | PR: 18

14. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 1-1 | Last Result: def. De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) 50-6 | PR: 15

15. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Dillard (Fla.) 49-28 | PR: 17

16. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 2-1 | Last Result: lost to Mater Dei (Calif.) 43-20 | PR: 8

17. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Fort Dorchester (S.C.) 28-0 | PR: 21

18. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Cherry Creek (Colo.) 13-9 | PR: 16

19. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Aledo (Texas) 44-14 | PR: 23

20. Katy (Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Atascocita (Texas) 35-28 | PR: 22

21. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: Treasure Coast (Fla.) 14-13 | PR: 19

22. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. East Central (Ind.) 43-14 | PR: 23

23. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Goodpasture Christian (Tenn.) 52-0 | PR: 25

24. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Marcus (Texas) 38-7 | PR: NR

25. East St. Louis (Ill.)

Record: 1-1 | Last Result: def. Christian Brothers (Mo.) 64-19 | PR: NR