USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

California’s top teams left little doubt as to why each is worthy of a No. 1 nod in the latest USA TODAY Sports Super 25, with Mater Dei and St. John Bosco both shutting out the opponent while putting up a collective 84 points last Friday.

Will Mater Dei stay at the top? Each week, there is a stronger case for the boys from Bellflower.

The rest of the top 10 remained stable, highlighted by Miami Central coming off its bye with an impressive win and Bergen Catholic (N.J.) continuing to build momentum. However, Nevada power Bishop Gorman took an opportunity in Week 3 to leapfrog the top Texas teams after it dismantled perennial in-state juggernaut Hamilton.

And outside looking in, upsets shaped the bottom half of the rankings as Jesuit (Fla.) and East St. Louis (Ill.) suffered defeats, opening the door for two new teams.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Sept. 13, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. La Mirada (Calif.) 35-0 | PR: 1

2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Central Catholic (Ore.) 49-0 | PR: 2

3. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 3

4. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 4

5. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Booker T. Washington (Fla.) 36-19 | PR: 5

6. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Delbarton (N.J.) 21-6 | PR: 6

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Cocoa (Fla.) 42-14 | PR: 7

8. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 3-1 | Last Result: def. Hamilton (Ariz.) 45-0 | PR: 10

9. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Westfield (Texas) 55-25 | PR: 8

10. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 9

11. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Akins (Texas) 56-6 | PR: 11

12. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Glades Central (Fla.) 56-0 | PR: 12

13. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: Corona del Sol (Calif.) 50-0 | PR: 13

14. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 2-1 | Last Result: def. East (Utah) 63-13 | PR: 14

15. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Northwestern (Fla.) 42-14 | PR: 15

16. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 3-1 | Last Result: def. JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 41-0 | PR: 16

17. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Spartanburg (S.C.) 51-24 | PR: 17

18. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Lancaster (Texas) 50-27 | PR: 19

19. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. OLGC (Md.) 39-31 | PR: 22

20. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Elder (Ohio) 17-14 | PR: 18

21. Katy (Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Tompkins (Texas) 14-13 | PR: 22

22. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Calvert Hall (Md.) 35-0 | PR: 22

23. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Cedar Hill (Texas) 47-6 | PR: 24

24. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 2-1 | Last Result: def. Gonzaga Prep (Wash.) 42-14 | PR: NR

25. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Gulliver Prep (Fla.) 31-14 | PR: NR